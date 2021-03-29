Corpse Husband teases a surprise collaboration, as he describes his upcoming song 

Faceless YouTuber turned music artist Corpse Husband has recently dropped hints at the nature of his new single. The "Agoraphobic" artist has been diversifying himself as a creator as he steps further and further into the music industry. With his latest collaboration with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Corpse Husband's musical ambitions are reaching new heights and it seems that he's not willing to let off the gas either. Corpse Husband recently teased a "surprise collaboration" with someone that he's excited about and feels like the new song will be the pinnacle of his musical career as of yet.

Corpse Husband teases new song and surprise collaboration

After the successful launch of "Daywalker!" where Corpse Husband's vocals star alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Corpse has already revealed that a new track is in the works:

"I think for my next song, I'm going to chill on the screaming stuff for a little bit. I think that my next song as a single with no feature, just me, as long as you guys are there, is going to be 'The One'. I have somebody that's helping me with it, that's going to be a surprise"

Following the positive reception of "E-girls are ruining my life!", Corpse Husband's legitimacy in the music industry seems set in stone as more and more artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Nas X look to partner with the faceless streamer. In fact his previous song was so well received he earned a billboard spot for it at Time Square in New York City.

While the song has been teased, details are scarce as no indication of a release date or genre of the track has been revealed as of yet.

