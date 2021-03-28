Lil Nas X teases collaboration with Corpse Husband, and fans are ecstatic

Corpse Husband, one of the biggest YouTube sensations, and rising music star Lil Nas X could be prospectively collaborating on an exciting music project.

Fresh off the success of his explosive new "Montero" music video, the 21-year old American rapper Lil Nas X recently joined the stream of Karl Jacobs and Corpse Husband as they took him on a memorable tour of the famed Dream SMP.

Touring Lil Nas X on the Dream SMP

Featuring Corpse and some of the SMP boys!

Tomorrow at 7pm EST :] — karl! (@honkkarl) March 27, 2021

While the stream was replete with several memorable moments, the discussion about a possible music collaboration between Corpse Husband and Lil Nas X sent fans into a frenzy.

The impact of their conversation was immediately seen on Twitter as the Corpse Husband fandom began trending the hashtag #LILCORPSEX.

Corpse Husband x Lil Nas X coming soon?

[Timestamp: 7:05]

This is not the first time that Corpse Husband and Lil Nas X have come together, having done so in the past for a memorable stream of Among Us.

During their recent Minecraft stream, the wholesome dynamic that Corpse and Lil Nas X shared soon became the talk of Twitter, as scores of fans gushed over the duo's camaraderie.

What ended up stealing the show was a brief conversation that took their respective fandoms by surprise.

In the clip above, Lil Nas X can be heard pitching an idea for a music collab with Corpse Husband:

"Corpse I have this song I think you would sound amazing on ...It's kinda like grungy with kind of like alternative too. "

When Corpse Husband asked if the rapper had time, Lil Nas X replied:

"I can make one , I want to get further along with it first you know, I think that would be sick! So you're like Oh My God I like it, instead of like 'hmm'"

In response, Corpse Husband seemed more than willing to engage in this collab and said,

"I would love to! I'd love to hear you on something like um closer to that genre of things "

In light of this exciting conversation, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions as fans began to actively push for a Lil Nas X x Corpse Husband collab:

With Corpse Husband's recent collaboration with Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker on Daywalker, optimism is at an all-time high regarding a possible Lil Nas X x Corpse collab.

Fans will certainly hope that Lil Nas X is the next official collab for Corpse Husband as the faceless sensation continues to cement his place on the global music stage.