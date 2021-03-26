Funniest Lil Nas X memes on Twitter as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video takes the internet by storm

Montero Lamar "Lil Nas X" Hill has finally dropped the highly-anticipated music video of his song, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," amid extensive fanfare.
The three-minute banger of a track is peppered with stunning visuals and a dreamy, hypnotic vibe replete with several allusions to paradise, hell, and Satan.
The song, hailed as an unabashed queer anthem, is already being dubbed "Song of the Year" by several globally. It is also of great personal significance to Lil Nas X.
In a heartfelt accompanying note, the 21-year-old revealed the inspiration behind his music video of Montero:
Addressing his 14-year old self in a passionate note, Lil Nas X opened up on the underlying message behind his latest music video:
"I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be."
Apart from inviting unanimous praise, his explosive new video has also given rise to a barrage of hilarious memes, most of which are centered around his diabolical interaction with Satan.
Twitter reacts to Montero, as Lil Nas X takes over the internet
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) is directed by Lil Nas X himself, alongside Ukrainian music video director Tanu Muino.
From including references to the Garden of Eden to being put on trial for his "sins," the song is full of underlying symbolism that not only shines as a masterclass in the realm of visual storytelling but also underlines the narrative brilliance of a musical maestro at work.
However, one of the most talked-about sequences from the video is Lil Nas X's abandoning his ascension to Heaven midway, only to quite literally ride a stripper pole down to Hell instead.
The sheer brilliance of the provocative sequence has rendered scores of fans speechless, as they responded on Twitter via a slew of hilarious memes:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Lil Nas X might have just delivered one of the biggest breakout hits of the year with Montero running amok on social media.