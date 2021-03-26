Funniest Lil Nas X memes on Twitter as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video takes the internet by storm

Montero Lamar "Lil Nas X" Hill has finally dropped the highly-anticipated music video of his song, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," amid extensive fanfare.

The three-minute banger of a track is peppered with stunning visuals and a dreamy, hypnotic vibe replete with several allusions to paradise, hell, and Satan.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME OUT NOW!

🏹🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q5Y0SvKUxp — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

The song, hailed as an unabashed queer anthem, is already being dubbed "Song of the Year" by several globally. It is also of great personal significance to Lil Nas X.

In a heartfelt accompanying note, the 21-year-old revealed the inspiration behind his music video of Montero:

Addressing his 14-year old self in a passionate note, Lil Nas X opened up on the underlying message behind his latest music video:

"I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be."

Apart from inviting unanimous praise, his explosive new video has also given rise to a barrage of hilarious memes, most of which are centered around his diabolical interaction with Satan.

Twitter reacts to Montero, as Lil Nas X takes over the internet

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) is directed by Lil Nas X himself, alongside Ukrainian music video director Tanu Muino.

From including references to the Garden of Eden to being put on trial for his "sins," the song is full of underlying symbolism that not only shines as a masterclass in the realm of visual storytelling but also underlines the narrative brilliance of a musical maestro at work.

lil nas x origin story of the decade pic.twitter.com/tUtkoEDtSh — malak is montero¹ᴰ²⁸ (@canyonvibezlwt) March 26, 2021

However, one of the most talked-about sequences from the video is Lil Nas X's abandoning his ascension to Heaven midway, only to quite literally ride a stripper pole down to Hell instead.

The sheer brilliance of the provocative sequence has rendered scores of fans speechless, as they responded on Twitter via a slew of hilarious memes:

Lil Nas at the ending of the call me by your name video pic.twitter.com/G1LpvL1F2h — ︎K (@Iuvtherealme) March 26, 2021

satan after people in hell start calling him gay because of the lil nas video pic.twitter.com/NwubfXeMGW — 🤞🏾 (@thecozyboye) March 26, 2021

2019 lil nas vs 2021 lil nas pic.twitter.com/ncm7yg9ObH — slime (@BigSlattSr) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas walking over to satan in the montero video pic.twitter.com/gpOi1eUtvo — ً (@BeyLesion) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X & Satan walking around hell together pic.twitter.com/EwCyw659rR — Shakira Law (@wildestthot) March 26, 2021

Parents when they see their kids watching lil nas x new video pic.twitter.com/CepBtbe5DA — jp (@kngjp) March 26, 2021

Satan’s wife walking in on him and lil nas x pic.twitter.com/D6c1AYZAue — DADDY👅.......no really , im a dad. (@suckmyshithoe) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X walking over to satan in the call me by your name video pic.twitter.com/6kSE2Y3nCp — 🤞🏾 (@thecozyboye) March 26, 2021

lil nas x watching the call me by your name video with his father pic.twitter.com/1S2TOoZpk6 — baby flacko👨🏿‍🎨🎒 (@customnigga) March 26, 2021

lil nas x in 2019 vs now pic.twitter.com/0kmuVPsJj8 — stu (@stuuuuuuuuuuuu_) March 26, 2021

lil nas x: call me be your name pic.twitter.com/r5gP9VYbfK — 2010s (@Culture2010s) March 26, 2021

ben shapiro when he sees lil nas x’s new music video #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/9XWqkJDMnw — ash 🌸 jean-paul valley’s last $2 (@AZRAELWlNG) March 26, 2021

Satan in interviews 10 years from now talking about his collab with Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/mPKs3uVALN — Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) March 26, 2021

Old lil nas x New lil nas x pic.twitter.com/L6lh0jQoOy — Sunny banks 🍜 (@brisbanethot) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X: pic.twitter.com/0EhIyniXer — my tweets are muted, beloved (@Steph_I_Will) March 26, 2021

THE STRIPPER POLE RIDE TO HELL? THE LAPDANCE FOR SATAN??? YEAHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/aPj7RNYzZs — davean is kinda dumb (@ramons_vibe) March 26, 2021

lil nas x really said pic.twitter.com/D4woMQ3aSz — Vinny Thomas ! (@vinn_ayy) March 26, 2021

Footage of Lil Nas X meeting Satan to give him that lap dance.....#CMBYN pic.twitter.com/wAqr1YvfIg — ✨Lightning ⚡️McQueer✨ (@rekcut__) March 26, 2021

lil nas x summoning satan to give him a lap dance pic.twitter.com/qStPlloL3i — 🅡*🅓*🅔🅨 ? (@QweenFIop) March 26, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Lil Nas X might have just delivered one of the biggest breakout hits of the year with Montero running amok on social media.