Fans come up with hilarious replies as Lil Nas X reacts to his "death"

Popular rapper Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, recently took a cheeky dig at his supposed "death." A Twitter user shared a screengrab of Siri revealing he was 21 years old at the time of his death.

The 21-year old "Old Town Road" hitmaker seems to have taken his Wikipedia death hoax in good stride, coming up with a tongue-in-cheek rebuttal of his own.

omg i didn’t even know i died. my condolences to my family. rip 😢💔 https://t.co/0bNZEGd1s6 — nope (@LilNasX) March 1, 2021

i was so young :( rip angle💔 — nope (@LilNasX) March 1, 2021

In a series of Twitter posts, he took a hilarious jibe at his apparent death by claiming that even he didn't know when he died and that it happened too soon.

With death hoaxes becoming increasingly common on the internet, Lil Nas X's light-hearted approach left fans in splits.

Twitter adds a humorous spin to Lil Nas X's death hoax

One of the most popular rappers in the world today, Lil Nas X has amassed a stellar fan following across the globe over the course of his short career.

Known for his vibrant persona and thriving social media presence, the rapper has also been making his presence felt on the gaming circuit of late. His appearances alongside the likes of James Charles and Corpse Husband went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

He gained further popularity after hosting a stunning in-game virtual concert in Roblox.

His tweets often attract a significant amount of attention online. He has successfully taken over the internet in the past with hilarious implants prank and winning hearts with a glimpse at his journey on TikTok.

His recent light-hearted jibe at his own "death" invited a slew of hilarious responses online.

These were some of the best on Twitter:

damn it's like you're still here — Āüšţìñ (@austin63867) March 1, 2021

Me after finding out Lil nas x died pic.twitter.com/9SHUH9wBG4 — jupiter” (@jupiteri8) March 1, 2021

omg no my husband pic.twitter.com/XpyClkIkC8 — dak 😈🌎☄️💕 (@dakdownbad) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

rip tall santa sandwich man 😪 — major 💙 (@lilnasxmajor) March 1, 2021

Damn. Now we’ll never get to hear his new hit singles coming out. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) March 1, 2021

Can I have your house — Will™🐝 (@wsedas) March 1, 2021

what was your cause of death pic.twitter.com/Pe3iBbb3S6 — ɱყҡყα | lil nas supremacist (@notmykya) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

That’s gonna be you if you don’t drop call me by your name 😠 pic.twitter.com/h6Q5w3uSPM — not wade 😠 (@littlewade98) March 1, 2021

still can’t believe little no sex died 😓😓 pic.twitter.com/nRylTsoA0h — idkbruh (@idkbruh00) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

Me summoning your ghost to possess me and I'll release call me by your name myself pic.twitter.com/FI8PxMw93s — elleツ (@fmu_g) March 1, 2021

How dare him die without dropping the album?? — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) March 1, 2021

Wait if you dead and tweeting and we seeing it does that mean we dead too??? pic.twitter.com/2Gw1Xsjp3Y — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

So we're seeing a dead person tweet pic.twitter.com/6rbsZvSRQF — Penny Trui (@PennyTrui) March 1, 2021

Fans of Lil Nas X were clearly happy to bear witness to his humorous side once again.

Jokes aside, fans will be pleased to know that he is fine. His fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated single "Call Me By Your Name."