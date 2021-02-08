Lil Nas X's revelatory picture goes viral as fans respond with memes

Lil Nas X had a lot of Twitter users wondering if he got breast implants or done plastic surgery after posting a picture with breasts. It was eventually revealed that he did not get any surgery or add anything to himself. He was just bored.

This was all just a joke. The picture has two shades of color on the rapper’s chest. A prosthetic breast was used for the picture.

stream call me by your name https://t.co/okE31HB228 — nope (@LilNasX) February 7, 2021

I was hacked yall — Mr.Prince🦋 (@Prince_Superior) February 7, 2021

« I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more » pic.twitter.com/saC7SQgFKj — BIG BOSS BMS POSTBADIVOIRIEN (@JoelPostbad) February 7, 2021

That does not take away from how funny the entire situation is. A lot of people would have their ideas on how something like this would go.

Some may think that he would be shamed online for this kind of joke, considering there's a lot transphobia on the internet. Others may wonder if there's more to this.

MOMMY MILKERS!!! — neekolul (@neekolul) February 7, 2021

same place as last time bro — nope (@LilNasX) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Can I help you carry it 😫 pic.twitter.com/KDPcpuezVJ — Ichigo (@cBm__7) February 7, 2021

The post took off and became viral very quickly. There are too many good memes not to share here. Many are jokes while others were very supportive of this if he was to really consider it.

right? just put it in 😭 — Major-Android (@Its_Major_A) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

I am not seeing heaven am I? pic.twitter.com/SLYqKwwvnK — 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) February 7, 2021

Related: Lil Nas X Roblox concert earns higher attendance than Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert

Related: "Thanks for showing me your face!": Corpse Husband has apparently shown his face to Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X came out as gay on the last day of Pride month in 2019

Many may wonder if Lil Nas X serious about this post. He came out on June 30th, 2019, the last day of Pride month.

just one suck just one suck just one suck. pic.twitter.com/Yz7iUSysK8 — jaren** (@Wockinb) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

He stated that at one point in his life, he prayed that being gay was just a phase. He wanted to show others that it was okay and that even rappers could be gay. This picture may make others wonder if coming out as being attracted to men was just the first step in his journey.

Lil Nas X gay aromantic legend !?!?!?!?! — Siebold’s lobster ✰ (@CatboyCaesar) December 12, 2020

Related: Corpse Husband asks Lil Nas X if he plays Among Us; the internet can't get enough of it