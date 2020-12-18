Corpse Husband asks Lil Nas X if he plays Among Us; internet can't get enough of it

The internet's favorite mystery man, Corpse Husband, recently caused a major stir online after tagging Lil Nas X in a tweet.

The post was pretty straightforward, with Corpse casually asking the Grammy Award-winning artist if he played Among Us, possibly also hinting at an upcoming collaboration of sorts.

Yo @LilNasX do u play Among Us — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) December 18, 2020

Whenever Corpse Husband takes to Twitter, all it takes is just a single tweet/update to send his army of fans into a tizzy.

He has already broken the internet by merely posting a blank tweet, so the barrage of comments that his latest tweet involving Lil Nas X attracted was expected.

As expected, Corpse Husband's tweet has already attracted a significant amount of traction online. Fans failed to contain their excitement about a possible collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Corpse Husband x Lil Nas X ft. Among Us?

If Lil Nas X does indeed respond, it looks like fans could very well witness an epic collaboration between the duo.

In light of this exciting possibility, several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same:

OMG — alexandra (@yarktfgo) December 18, 2020

VOUCH — merry chichi 🎄 (@chiorpse) December 18, 2020

collab — jocelin (@fqdeaway) December 18, 2020

VOUCH — merry chichi 🎄 (@chiorpse) December 18, 2020

NO FUCKING WAY — Nijel Dubuisson (He/They) (@nkdubuisson) December 18, 2020

hey @Corpse_Husband remember this? i know you're a lil nas x hardcore fan 🤠pic.twitter.com/2Vm0Zz5CZe — nadine 🌧️ (@corpsemittens) December 18, 2020

ALL CORPSE TWT WANTS FOR CHRISTMAS IS FOR @Corpse_Husband TO BE ABLE TO PLAY WITH @LilNasX!!! — melody :) (@corpsebigbrain) December 18, 2020

The remix we didnt know we needed

Old Town Road remix #669 with @LilNasX and @Corpse_Husband pic.twitter.com/csIUeLx6mi — Amaloa (@amaloau) December 18, 2020

so @Corpse_Husband and @LilNasX should collab, that’s all :) — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) December 18, 2020

The crossover we didn’t know we wanted, but now we do. — cloudieee🌧 (@softcIoudz) December 18, 2020

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the latest tweet by Corpse Husband has undoubtedly piqued the online community's interest.

Apart from an Among Us crossover, fans could also witness an epic music collaboration between the duo!

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers today, witnessing a meteoric rise in popularity ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.

Since then, he has quickly risen to dominate the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams, alongside Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Jacksepticeye.

Apart from his mysterious persona and deep, distinguishable voice, Corpse Husband is also known for his trademark music style, having produced bangers such as "White Tee" and "E-girls are ruining my life."

Speaking about music, Lil Nas X is one of the most prominent young artists in the world right now, who took the music industry by storm with his single "Old Town Road," which earned him two coveted Grammy Awards.

Since then, the 21-year old has been going great guns, having hosted a spectacular concert in Roblox just a month back.