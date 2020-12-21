"Thanks for showing me your face!": Corpse Husband has apparently shown his face to Lil Nas X

During a recent Among Us stream, popular music artist Lil Nas X dropped a bombshell by thanking Corpse Husband for reportedly showing his face to him.

After Corpse Husband's recent tweet asking Lil Nas X for a game of Among Us went viral, the 21-year old "Old Town Road" hitmaker obliged by joining Corpse's lobby for an eventful game alongside personalities such as Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Bretman Rock, and more.

AMONG US WITH



LIL NAS X

CORPSE

DREAM

VALKYRAE

CRANK GAMEPLAYS

SYKKUNO

BRETMAN

POKIMANE

DISGUISED TOAST

LUDWIG



WHAT ON EARTH LMAOOO

COME WATCH:https://t.co/fkGfsv0HKc — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 21, 2020

However, the highlight of the day came when at one particular juncture, Lil Nas X thanked Corpse Husband for showing him his face.

This revelation led to a barrage of comments online, with fans wondering if Lil Nas X is indeed one of the few people in the world to have seen Corpse Husband, unmasked.

A Corpse Husband face reveal ft. Lil Nas X

In the clip above, Lil Nas X can be heard conversing with the Among Us lobby, only to suddenly thank Corpse Husband for showing him his face:

"Thank you for letting me see your face, Corpse!"

This invited a shocked response from everyone else in the lobby, particularly Valkyrae, who responded by asking if he really saw Corpse's face.

In his defense, a meek Corpse Husband innocently replied that Lil Nas X was the only one he could trust because there was a lot at stake.

However, he only ended up making things worse, as Valkyrae and Sykkuno pretended to take offense and teased him about how Lil Nas X was the only one he could trust.

Corpse Husband then tried to make amends by explaining why he had to show his face to Lil Nas X:

"He said the only way he could play was if I showed him my face."

Valkyrae continued to hilariously tease him by saying that she will definitely keep this in mind and that the next time they play, Corpse will have to show her his face as well.

In light of Lil Nas X's recent revelation, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as fans wondered if the singer had indeed seen Corpse Husband's face or not:

LIL NAS X SAW CORPSE’S FACE ?? pic.twitter.com/viDg2WLLt1 — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) December 21, 2020

CORPSE SHOWED LIL NAS X HIS FACE ! OH JESUS pic.twitter.com/EtWt0V3FTZ — mio 🍄 (@mio_mi0o) December 21, 2020

IM FREAKING OUT OVER THE FACT CORPSE FACETIMED LIL NAS X WHAT I THOUGHT HE WAS JOKING ABOUT SEEING HIS FACE — macy :)!!! livetweeting (@nimrodmacy) December 21, 2020

:( can’t believe lil nas saw corpse’s face before sykkuno. dhmu going dark — meadow rhea 🌧🌱is shook bc corpse liked her meme (@LaRainnn) December 21, 2020

Are they trolling???? Did lil nas x actually see Corpse's face pic.twitter.com/qJlRFZ8z9i — ||STARR|| (@CorpseCarrot) December 21, 2020

so you're telling me corpse showed lil nas x his face but not sykkuno who's he been simping for like 3 months? — Lily 🌱 (@cuti3kkuno) December 21, 2020

LIL NAS X LITERALLY ONLY ACCEPTED PLAYING WITH CORPSE IF HE SHOWED HIS FACE AND HE DID IT 💀 — CORPSEDREAM (@666kodak) December 21, 2020

did corpse deadass show lil nas his face i can’t tell if he’s being sarcastic JDBDJS — caroline :) (@caro1iner) December 21, 2020

LIL NAS X REALLY WAS LIKE “i’ll play if you show me your face” AND CORPSE SHOWED HIM???? FAN BEHAVIOR — nichole || married to gabe (@strobelati) December 21, 2020

WAIT LIL NAS SAW CORPSE’S FACE???? — destiny ↟ (@bnhrae) December 21, 2020

CORPSE SAYING LIL NAS X IS THE ONLY PERSON HE CAN TRUST TO SEE HIS FACE — macy :)!!! livetweeting (@nimrodmacy) December 21, 2020

lil nas x saw corpse face, king shlt — Yei🌧️ (@corpse_rain) December 21, 2020

LIL NAS X SAW CORPSE’S FACE AND SYKKUNO AND RAE GOT OFFENDED PLEASE — carrie (@itsykkuno) December 21, 2020

YES THEY FTED FOR A COUPLE HOURS — shreyara 🌧 (@corpsedotcomm) December 21, 2020

wait. you guys. corpse actually has a face. like a lil nose and pretty eyes. and lil nas x has seen them. i cannot process this I CANT PROCESS THIS. — 🍁 speedbun 🌹 (@_maplebun) December 21, 2020

From the tweets above, it is quite evident that fans are in a state of confusion as to whether Lil Nas X did really see the face of Corpse Husband or if it is all a light-hearted troll on their part.

With the recent Lil Nas X crossover, Corpse Husband continues to be in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, having also recently interacted with another popular singer, Halsey, in a memorable Twitter exchange.