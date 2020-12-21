"I'll DM you": Corpse Husband and Halsey break the internet with Twitter exchange 

Internet sensation Corpse Husband and music artist Halsey recently ended up breaking the internet after their Twitter exchange went viral online.

The incident stems from Halsey's latest tweet, where she simply tweeted a single "hello." While her comments section was teeming with tons of fans, a reply by a certain Corpse Husband ended up taking Twitter by storm.

What followed next was a conversation for the ages, as the duo went on to share a hilarious, memorable exchange online:

Image via Twitter

However, the highlight of the day came when Halsey asked Corpse Husband to teach her some Among Us.

In response, Corpse replied with an iconic image of Bingus the cat and casually said that he would DM her:

This request was all it took for the internet to go absolutely gaga over the duo, as within minutes of their exchange, Corpse Husband x Halsey had won over the entire internet.

Corpse Husband x Halsey takes over Twitter

Advertisement

It was just a few days ago that Corpse Husband had asked another popular music artist Lil Nas X if he was interested in playing Among Us with him.

By the looks of it, the collaboration turned out to be true as they are currently playing the game on Corpse's YouTube channel, with almost 100K viewers tuning in.

This certainly bodes well for all those fans who had a meltdown recently on witnessing a Corpse Husband x Halsey exchange, as the possibilities are indeed endless.

Check out some of the reactions online, as the duo effortlessly went on to break the internet:

OH MY FUCKING GOD pic.twitter.com/85wWmIAZ8R — mihaela⁷ (@loviiegguk) December 20, 2020

I WILL DIE IF CORPSE MAKES A VIDEO WITH HALSEY pic.twitter.com/7GEDcijK3l — Bethany (@beth_innesmcg) December 20, 2020

AMONG US WITH HALSEY ILL CRY pic.twitter.com/XaGEJyEisH — Alizé 🖤 (@spooky_ali_) December 20, 2020

AHHHHHHHHH OMGGGGG!!!! ITS HAPPENING!!! pic.twitter.com/K4cfPB69uN — 🖤😸I LOVE CORPSE AND DAVIS💙💛 (@CORPSESIZZ) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

If you guys hear a scream do not mind it's just me dying pic.twitter.com/9Kx1fTQJT6 — jknloᴮᴱ⁷ |Corpsie🦦 (@btsgcrps) December 20, 2020

WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING I'M ASCENDING pic.twitter.com/slGQkIPxBW — Em ᶜ🥀 (@CORPSES_ROSE) December 20, 2020

AMONG US WITH HALSEY

AMONG US WITH HALSEY

AMONG US WITH HALSEY

AMONG US WITH HALSEY pic.twitter.com/UzVDukGQbu — ًsleighla 🛷 cw // tøp (@chlorinenation) December 20, 2020

SOMEONE PINCH ME THIS CANNOT BE REAL pic.twitter.com/6cZAIM5p5z — 🖤🔪⛓🕸Destiny🖤🔪⛓🕸 (@dumbsimpbixch) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

im trying not to scream so hard rn pic.twitter.com/VPQneFHeUb — sorkatya (@im_a_messsssss) December 20, 2020

Archillect describing perfectly the iconic interaction that is happened between @halsey and @Corpse_Husband !!!! 🙌💖🙌💖🙌 https://t.co/0GtfOW9tJ3 — 🖤😸I LOVE CORPSE AND DAVIS💙💛 (@CORPSESIZZ) December 20, 2020

I totally stan @Corpse_Husband and @halsey new friendship. Omfg imagine if they decided to collab!? Just a random thought🤩🖤 — cutie.ox (@cutiexo13) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Honestly just might be the best day ever because of the interaction between Corpse and Halsey😂 @Corpse_Husband @halsey pic.twitter.com/DFu2pZk1Bu — Court (@Courtbort_eh) December 20, 2020

Corpse said "My kingdom, twitter dot com, has been too quiet lately. Time to destroy it." pic.twitter.com/RVSa3bJmAl — Mistakes (@PapiMeeseeks) December 20, 2020

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, Corpse Husband x Halsey continues to be the cynosure of all eyes, with fans getting a wholesome interaction, they could have never seen coming.

Advertisement

Fans will eagerly be looking forward to a game of Among us between the two, or better still, some sort of music collaboration?

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular faceless YouTubers today who has taken the internet by storm ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.

Since then, he has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity and has amassed millions of fans, who simply can't seem to get enough of his mysterious persona, rumbling voice, and magnetic aura.

Halsey, on the other hand, is one of the most inspirational music artists today, having recently been featured in TIME's list of the most influential people in the world in 2020.

She has been making huge strides outside of music as well, having made a resounding name for herself as an advocate of justice and awareness.