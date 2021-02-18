Lil Nas X shares struggles with hypochondria and depression on TikTok

Montero Lamar Hill, better known by his stage name Lil Nas X, recently shared an insight to his life with fans over TikTok.

The video series is titled "Hey I'm Lil Nas X and this is my story." The rapper takes his fans through his journey over the years. The series is an intimate trip through the star's highs and lows, wherein he also reveals his struggles with conditions like hypochondria and depression.

Lil Nas X opens up about his struggles

The 21-year-old singer begins the series with how his journey kicked off in 2017. The "Old Town Road" star states that he was the first member of his family to get into college, but quickly learned that it wasn't something he wanted.

The loss of his grandmother, combined with the depression and lack of friends, caused him to drop out, as his music started picking up. He also stated that his hypochondria began acting up, and that he found himself going to the doctor often, thinking that he would die.

The series goes through all of Lil Nas X's moments through the years since, and follows his Old Town Road success and the consequences of fame. The singer bears it all in the TikTok series, talking about everything from the anxiety of fame to the trials he faced when he came out as gay.

Lil Nas X even talks about a potential suicide attempt that he didn't go through with. Fans of the star should definitely watch the series if they're interested in seeing the grim side of stardom that's often covered by the glitter and flashing lights.

