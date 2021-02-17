Twitter responds with memes as Kourtney Kardashian confirms relationship with Travis Barker

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently made headlines, after confirming her relationship with Travis Barker on Instagram.

The picture posted on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram shows the couple holding hands and remains uncaptioned. Fans have been going one of two ways regarding the announcement, either completely gaga in support or memeing the announcement to oblivion. Travis Barker responded to the post with a black tinted heart emoji that also left fans puzzled, calling the relationship random.

Also read: TikToker Sienna Gomez slammed for "glorifying eating disorders" with new merch

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship gets memed.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and Blink-182 member Travis Barker announced their relationship to much fanfare. The Instagram post sits at over 3 million likes and thousands of comments. However, most users' reactions vary between "God No" to full blown memes. Here's a pick of some of the best ones yet.

The members of Blink 182 when they hear Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are an item: 👀 pic.twitter.com/NxM7s0Iixi — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) February 17, 2021

Me trying to find someone who cares about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship. pic.twitter.com/FPeBAwhubv — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) February 17, 2021

travis barker and kourtney kardashian??? when the hell... pic.twitter.com/8E5Zz7I5Qx — 𝑝𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑘𝑖𝑛 🌱 (@fakebetchlianna) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

My reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: pic.twitter.com/0o8oxQTSJl — ariana renee ॐ (@thebookishrebel) February 17, 2021

Some fans even went to the lengths of doing their nails exactly like Kourtney Kardashian's in the post where her hand is intertwined with Barker's just to say to crack a joke that it's them in the picture.

guys... that’s literally me with travis barker in that pic kourtney posted on instagram 🙄‼️ proof? here’s me with my current nails vs the pic she posted... it’s literally so obvious... pic.twitter.com/pdSw6XbI8X — natalie 😁 (@nootliee) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

The relationship was earlier hinted at by an insider who spoke to US Weekly, about the pair, their past, and how they're together.

"Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

While netizens have had a mixed reaction to the pair, they have been receiving a lot of love and support from their online communities in the form of kind words and best wishes for the future.

Also read: Twitch unbans Clix as #FreeClix movement takes over the internet