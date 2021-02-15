TikToker Sienna Gomez slammed for "glorifying eating disorders" with new merch 

TikToker Sienna Gomez recently drew ire from the TikTok community for her insensitive merch line that states, "did you eat today."

The Twitter community alleged that the clothing line was insensitive. The contention was that it could be a potential trigger for people suffering from eating disorders.

Sienna Gomez has since responded to the allegations with a statement.

INSTANT REGRET | CW: Eating Disorders



Many upset at TikToker Sienna Gomez accusing her of glorifying eating disorders with new merch that says “did you eat today?” Sienna denied that it’s meant to glorify EDs. One person said “I love Sienna, but this hoodie is not it.” pic.twitter.com/HxSxY72zo8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 14, 2021

Sienna Gomez under fire for mocking eating disorders

Sienna addressed the sweater saying “asking others ‘did you eat today’ is about expressing compassion and care for people who are struggling. One person said “It’s not meant to, but it is.” pic.twitter.com/fPmqBjzvpR — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 14, 2021

Many fans took to social media to voice their concerns about the product and the message it sends out.

Here are a few responses to the merch line on Twitter:

if u support sienna mae gomez in profiting off of eating disorders please unfollow me. its honestly disgusting and wrong... pic.twitter.com/8Q9lW8mQ3T — ari ☼ wifey era (@gwsarianna) February 13, 2021

sienna gomez, on tiktok, is making merch off peoples ed struggles...

shes made hoodies that say ‘have you eaten today?’. girl- — sophie (@yourstrulyly) February 13, 2021

um what is going on with sienna gomez's new merch- is this bitch fr profiting off ppls eds byee- this is another level of embarrassing like ik she had good intentions and shit but this is so wrong u cant profit off ppls personal issues bye- pic.twitter.com/X5dCSfq0f3 — sky ➶ (@fvctasy) February 14, 2021

In the end of the day, they’re making money off of marketing eating disorders. That’s just wrong. — stelloz (@stelloz_) February 14, 2021

also when it comes down to it, whatever message being worn on the hoodie isnt going to help anyone struggling. all it does is turn a serious issue into a superficial aesthetic — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ZehraAhmad7) February 14, 2021

EXACTLY, for example, imagine being a poor person with an ed on the streets, and seeing a corny girl wear a hoodie that says "did u eat today" — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ZehraAhmad7) February 14, 2021

In response to the negative feedback, Sienna Gomez released a lengthy statement about the clothing line.

"Asking others, "did you eat today?" is about expressing compassion and care for people who are struggling. I have people in my life who struggle to eat and who are working so hard to overcome EDs. These are the questions I ask them: did you eat today? How are you doing? Do you need anything? I do that because I care, which I think is evident across my platforms. Clearly, this merch line is sparking conversation about a sensitive issue - so talk about it. Have the hard conversation with your friend or relative struggling; tell them you care.

The TikTok star also talked about how she has been taking active steps to solve the problem and defended her stance on the products.

Sienna Gomez iterated that she has been in contact with Teen Line to raise awareness of National Eating Disorders Week. The event takes place between February 22nd to 28th.

The TikToker has reinforced her stance on the product line by promising to do an Instagram live with a trained teen counselor. She will also be making a $25,000 donation regarding the same.

