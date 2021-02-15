TikToker Sienna Gomez slammed for "glorifying eating disorders" with new merch 

TikToker Sienna Gomez recently drew ire from the TikTok community for her insensitive merch line that states, "did you eat today."
The Twitter community alleged that the clothing line was insensitive. The contention was that it could be a potential trigger for people suffering from eating disorders.
Sienna Gomez has since responded to the allegations with a statement.
Also read: YouTuber Destery Smith accused of grooming and pedophilia by multiple fans
Sienna Gomez under fire for mocking eating disorders
Many fans took to social media to voice their concerns about the product and the message it sends out.
Here are a few responses to the merch line on Twitter:
In response to the negative feedback, Sienna Gomez released a lengthy statement about the clothing line.
"Asking others, "did you eat today?" is about expressing compassion and care for people who are struggling. I have people in my life who struggle to eat and who are working so hard to overcome EDs. These are the questions I ask them: did you eat today? How are you doing? Do you need anything? I do that because I care, which I think is evident across my platforms. Clearly, this merch line is sparking conversation about a sensitive issue - so talk about it. Have the hard conversation with your friend or relative struggling; tell them you care.
The TikTok star also talked about how she has been taking active steps to solve the problem and defended her stance on the products.
Sienna Gomez iterated that she has been in contact with Teen Line to raise awareness of National Eating Disorders Week. The event takes place between February 22nd to 28th.
The TikToker has reinforced her stance on the product line by promising to do an Instagram live with a trained teen counselor. She will also be making a $25,000 donation regarding the same.
Also read: YouTuber Destery Smith accused of grooming and pedophilia by multiple fansPublished 15 Feb 2021, 16:21 IST