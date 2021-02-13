Corpse Husband Billboard: Fans want him to feature at Times Square beside Emma Langevin

Corpse Husband Billboard was trending on Twitter thanks to the YouTube sensation's massive fanbase. In a Twitter post by Gymshark, the company stated that the most liked comment on the post would get featured in Times Square.

it can be an idea or message, just don't get me fired 👀 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 11, 2021

The matchup is currently between Jschlatt and Corpse Husband as the 'like war' for the Times Square billboard rages.

Also read: Ethan Klein claims David Dobrik uses his "$100,000" puzzle to take advantage of minors.

Corpse Husband Billboard may become a reality.

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

Corpse Husband's entered the competition with the tweet "STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!" a single released by the 23-year-old streamer.

Jschlatt, on the other hand, took an entirely different approach with the following Tweet:

I like men — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

While the run is close, the numbers show that Corpse Husband Billboard is the likely winner. Not one to rest comfortable with his lead, Corpse took to Twitter to summon his fandom for that extra push to win the Billboard spot.

Jokingly stating that they are at "war," he asked fans to drop a like on his comment on Gymshark's Twitter.

WE ARE AT WAR, FIGHTING FOR A BILLBOARD OF E-GIRLS IN TIMES SQUARE.



OUR COMPETITOR HAS RECRUITED OVER A DOZEN BIG CREATORS TO TRY AND BEAT US, IT STILL HASNT BEEN ENOUGH.



I AM ASKING FOR YOUR LIKES https://t.co/dAzaJknGW8 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

Fans have been campaigning hard for a Corpse Husband billboard victory, even going so far as to render their own mockups for the same.

What a life it would be ✨#corpsebillboard pic.twitter.com/5ARDU6ZS6y — COSMO🥀🍃 | pyramid head simp 🤤 (@corpse_bbyb) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Fans call for TikTok star Emma Langevin to be featured on the billboard as she features on the song's cover art.

Not resting until I see @emmalangevinxo ’s beautiful face on a Times Square billboard!! #corpsebillboard



And yes we are all so so #proudofemma 🥺💖💖 https://t.co/nTcqpm4uiK pic.twitter.com/sj42IqhqpD — MJ 🐭 (@minjimouse_art) February 13, 2021

With no other significant competitors, the Corpse Husband Billboard will likely become a reality thanks to his devoted fanbase. The deadline for the race, as stated by Gymshark, is,

it's still anyone's game, closes Saturday 9am GMT / 3am CT pic.twitter.com/0Wl8Btoiq0 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 12, 2021

Also read: Valkyrae exposes Sykkuno for drooling over Corpse Husband, says Corpse Husband has the "simp buff."