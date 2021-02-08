Valkyrae exposes Sykkuno for drooling over Corpse Husband, says Corpse Husband has the "simp buff"

In a recent stream, Valkyrae dropped some truth bombs as to why Corpse Husband was winning during a Pummel Party stream.

Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband, along with Jacksepticeye, stream a multitude of games together like Among Us, Pummel Party, and Valorant.

What transpires are moments of hilarity, betrayal, and a lot of fun.

Valkyrae accuses Sykkuno of "simp buffing" Corpse Husband

"Sykkuno literally was like drooling last night, actually drooling. He had the simp buff. Corpse had the simp suff, but yeah, he won."

This was an excerpt from Valkyrae's reply to a chat regarding the Pummel Party games during an earlier stream.

The "simp buff" here is a casual joke about how Corpse Husband was being protected by Sykkuno throughout the game to the point where it resembled what a simp would do when they're stanning.

In this case, it gave Corpse Husband a lot of protection and free passes in the game that ultimately led to him winning.

Not letting the situation go that easily, Valkyrae went on to poke fun at Sykkuno's "true loyalty."

"I learned a lot last night. I learned a lot and I will never forget. I know where Sykkuno's loyalty truly lies and I now know that Corpse is my arch-nemesis."

Playful banter has always been a part of Valkyrae's stream team. It's good to see the in-game rivalries that made them so popular with Among Us translate to the other games. It makes for highly entertaining and funny content for their fans.

