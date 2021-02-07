Artist turns Valkyrae into a surreal portrait, leaves Valkyrae and her fans in awe

YouTube sensation Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter was recently in awe of a fan's portrait of her on Twitter. The 29-year old content creator has one of the largest and fastest-growing fanbases in the world.

Winner of "The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year," Valkyrae's followers have shown a lot of love for her, and the amazing fanart posted by @kisaki_aw goes to show how much.

Valkyrae's fanart leaves fans in a tizzy

Twitter user @kisaki_aw dropped the fabulous artwork of the streamer on the platform and tagged Valkyrae herself. The artist claimed that it was his/her first tweet as well. The last thing the artist must have expected was for the piece to go viral and then get a reply from Valkyrae herself.

wowowowowowowow :0 — rae (@Valkyrae) February 7, 2021

Sitting at over 56k likes and 2k retweets, the fanart is spreading like wildfire with fans from all over drooling over it.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter from Valkyrae's fans:

HOLY STHI THIS IS BEAUTIFUL — urmomLUL? (@LulUrmom) February 7, 2021

oh my god this is amazing — ★☆★ lucy¹²⁷ | vote skz on ssma !! (@hjs_skz) February 7, 2021

WTF THIS IS SO GOOD — ًchar 死 (@RAEDEVORA) February 7, 2021

THIS IS STUNNING OH MY GOD!!!! — andy! | SEÁN DAY! (@starryeef) February 7, 2021

YOURE SO TALENTED OMG — Kaylee✨🌧corpsetwt🌧 (@Memelee_Kazi) February 7, 2021

Valkyrae recently announced a bunch of changes to her schedule concerning plans for her content in 2021. She emphasized that health is a priority.

Valkyrae announced that she'll also be streaming according to the hours on her contract and taking a lot of time off.

Valkyrae will be cooking more to accommodate her dietary changes. This will allow her to do a lot more IRL cooking streams.

She has' stated what she will do after her two-year contract with YouTube expires this year. The future and other avenues are open to the streamer.

