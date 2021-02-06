Are Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock cousins? Meet the Filipino duo who are taking over TikTok

Online celebrities Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock recently appeared on the former's Instagram stories in a picture captioned "happy new year with my cousin."

As most fans would take the caption at face value, tweets began surfacing talking about how no one knew they were cousins but that may not be the case for the Filipino TikTok sensations.

Are Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock related?

IS THIS FOR REAL??? I'M GAGGED PLOT TWIST OF THE DECADE! 😲♥️ @bretmanrock @bellapoarch pic.twitter.com/dO8sC46ye4 — f r a g i l e (@maknae_andrei) January 1, 2021

Bella Poarch's Instagram story showed the duo under the caption of "cousins." While on the surface this may be taken as confirmation that they're related, it is prudent to know that this is a common saying among Filipino people.

no its a filipino thing to call each other cousins idk why — shaula (@jojischeerios) January 25, 2021

Apparently Filipinos refer to friends or loved ones with the greeting of "cousin" as a form of respect and endearment and Bella Poarch may be doing the same here. This didn't stop fans from going into a frenzy on Twitter.

so i just learned that bella poarch & bretman rock are cousins,, wow :) genes — bok (@klynpstrd) January 25, 2021

I’m shookt also lol — Rein (@siREINdipity) January 2, 2021

For those out of the loop, Bella Poarch is a Filipina-American TikTok artist who rose to fame in 2020 when she released a lip-sync TikTok of herself to song 'M to the B' by Millie B.

Garnering millions of followers and shares overnight, her popularity shot through the roof. Bella Poarch is a Navy veteran who found stardom on TikTok, and since, has been on the rise. She even drew the attention of 100Thieves and FaZe Clan to become a potential creator under their banner.

Bretman Rock Sacayanan too, is a Filipino-American internet icon who began his journey as a comedian and memer on Vine and YouTube, before shifting his content over to beauty and makeup tutorials. The 22-year old artist has also been making waves on TikTok recently, which makes his and Bella's union not that unlikely.

