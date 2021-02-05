What is Bella Poarch really like off-camera?

2020's breakout TikTok star Bella Poarch has overseen an astronomical rise in popularity after her famous 'm to the b' TikTok spread like wildfire.

Most people are still baffled about her popularity. Her TikTok numbers are incredible, boasting over 55 million followers and an average of 21 million views per post (source: influencermarketinghub.com).

Who is Bella Poarch?

Bella Poarch was born on February 8th, 1997, to parents from the Philippines. Moving to the United States of America at age 13, she soon enlisted in the US Navy. After her military service, she came out as a victim of PTSD and was diagnosed with depressive disorder.

I’m diagnosed with major depressive disorder and ptsd since 2017 so don’t worry about me, I’ve been living with it & I have a good support system to help me😌💕 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) August 23, 2020

Talking about these issues, the 23-year-old had stated that finding TikTok and her fans has turned her life around. She wrote a heartfelt message of gratitude to every person who has supported her recently.

"Before any of this happened to me, I was in a really dark place. I would wake up going to war with my depression, PTSD, and anxiety. My two biggest weapons to fight it were singing songs on my ukulele or playing video games. "

Working with her favorite brands, playing video games, and having the luxury of living a full life is something she accredits to her fans.

Off-camera, Bella Poarch comes off as a tolerant and understanding person. She is willing to apologize to people if she might've offended them. Her apology for the controversial 'Rising Sun' tattoo is proof of this.

Koreans deem the tattoo in question to be a mark of Japanese Imperialism. Upon learning this, Bella Poarch immediately apologized and vowed to get the tattoo removed.

"I apologize to Koreans because 6 months ago I got a tattoo of the red sun with 16 rays. At that time, I didn’t know the history. But when I found out, I immediately had it covered and scheduled for removal. I am ashamed of myself for not doing my research. I sincerely apologize."

Bella Poarch's internet career is still in its infancy. It is yet to be seen how the TikTok star will grow in the future.

