"TikTok saved my life": Bella Poarch opens up on struggles with PTSD, depression, and anxiety

In a heartfelt Twitter post, Bella Poarch has discussed her mental health struggles.
The 19-year old, who originally hails from the Philippines, has endured a landmark year, having become an overnight sensation with her viral "M to the B" TikTok video.
However, her journey to fame has not been easy, and she has often addressed her struggles with PTSD and mental health.
In a lengthy post recently, Bella Poarch elaborated on her mental health problems further, sharing a heartfelt message of appreciation for TikTok:
From revealing how she was in a really dark place to reminiscing about her journey so far, Bella Poarch credited TikTok for gifting her a new lease of life by allowing her to do what she loved.
Post her candid and heartfelt message, several fans took to Twitter to extend support to her by sharing appreciative messages of their own.
Bella Poarch thanks TikTok for changing and saving her life
The TikTok sensation has previously served in the US Navy and only recently witnessed an unprecedented rise on the video-sharing platform, where she has millions of followers.
Apart from making catchy TikTok videos with the likes of Tyga and Justin Bieber, she also streams games such as Among Us.
However, despite her popularity, Bella Poarch is one of the most polarising figures on the internet today, as a staunch group of critics often has a go at her.
This is due to the general perception the internet has towards TikTok stars, which revolves around the lack of wholesome content. While most of the criticism directed at her tends to fall in the unwarranted category, of late, the tide seems to be changing ever so slightly with her latest revelations.
Last month, Bella Poarch shared the harrowing story behind her numerous tattoos, which she revealed helped cover up her scars from abuse.
The TikTok star is also known to suffer from PTSD and anxiety, which she elaborated upon in her recent tweet:
"Before any of this happened to me, I was in a really dark place. I would wake up going to war with my depression, PTSD, and anxiety. My two biggest weapons to fight it were singing songs on my ukulele or playing video games. "
She also spoke about how it became tiresome for her to deal with her struggles daily until TikTok came into her life:
"Plus having to worry about rent and bills every single day, I felt hopeless, and planned to give up. Then overnight, my life changed because of an app; for the first time in my life, I wake up looking forward to going to war, and I want to say thank you to TikTok for changing my life, but more importantly, for saving my life. "
She ended her message by urging people going through the same struggles as her to keep fighting as she expressed gratitude to TikTok and her fans.
In light of her recent post, fans took to Twitter to extend support to Bella Poarch:
As a wave of support continues to come her way online, Bella Poarch's recent heartfelt post is sure to strike an emotional chord with even the harshest of critics.Published 03 Dec 2020, 11:07 IST