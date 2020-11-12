"I had to cover up my scars with tattoos": Bella Poarch reveals the harrowing reason behind her several tattoos

In a recent candid exchange with fans, TikTok star Bella Poarch revealed the harrowing reason behind why she has so many tattoos.

The 19-year old TikTok sensation revealed that she experienced a 'rough childhood,' which left her scarred and insecure.

Bella Poarch's tattoos have been a constant source of fascination for the online community, who were taken aback by the unexpected and unfortunate reason behind her plethora of tattoos.

*SERIOUS* TW: Abuse

Bella Poarch shares why she has so many tattoos saying “My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover them up with tattoos.” pic.twitter.com/Jy4DlAsFJH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 12, 2020

Originally from the Philippines, Bella Poarch has previously served in the US Navy and only recently witnessed an unprecedented rise in TikTok, where she currently has millions of followers.

Apart from making catchy TikTok videos with the likes of Tyga and Justin Bieber, she also streams games such as Among Us.

Despite her popularity, she is one of the most polarising figures on the internet, as a staunch group of critics can often be spotted having a go at her.

However, with her recent shocking revelation, the online community came together to sympathize and extend their support to the TikTok sensation.

The story behind Bella Poarch's tattoos

A few months ago, Bella Poarch's 'Rising Sun' tattoo had landed her in the middle of a controversy, as it was deemed offensive by a large section of the online community.

This was due to the fact that it served as a painful reminder of the Japanese war crimes and human rights abuse during their reign of Imperialism. She went on to issue an apology soon after, and the controversy eventually died down.

However, the interest in her tattoos remained high, and during a recent interaction with fans on TikTok, she responded to a fan who criticized her several tattoos.

"I had a rough childhood. My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos."

Her candid revelation in front of several fans must have certainly not been an easy task, as she later opened up about how despite it being an uncomfortable topic, it is imperative for one to address such issues.

Bella Poarch's recent revelation led to fans viewing her in an entirely different light, as they took to Twitter to disavow their past behavior towards her and instead focused on extending their support.

That's sad she felt the need to share that :/



people should just leave people be. — I'm that bitch, been that bitch, STILL THAT BITCH! (@PaigeChristieUK) November 12, 2020

I hope she heals emotionally and mentally from that experience. Trauma and experiences like that are really hard to heal from. — Kookie-Kun (@kookiecutterqt) November 12, 2020

now i’m sad 🥲 — мαтт (@matth3wtyl3r) November 12, 2020

I'm so sorry she was abused. I hope she feels better about her body. 🙏 — Roza (@StRoseCherry) November 12, 2020

people need to learn to mind their own business. it’s her body anyway. let her do whatever she wants to it — ً (@queennoraxx) November 12, 2020

I'm so sad that she's been thru that and anybody else who've been thru that, i hope that you're all okay — tirza (@tirjeu) November 12, 2020

That's terrible she went through that I'm thankful she got out and in a safe place so many go through this but my heart aches for anyone that endures this — Cindy coleman (@Cindyco89493449) November 12, 2020

Ok I'm not that cruel, she went through pain in her childhood, we proved yourself strong and overcame this, I'm glad you're in a happy place rn Bella, don't worry better days will come for you — Patil❄️Jawharji (@PJawharji) November 12, 2020

In today's digital age, social media tends to operate as both a boon and a bane, though of late, it seems to be favoring the latter, with Bella Poarch being a prime example.

When it comes to a celebrity/internet personality's life, every aspect of their life is often subject to intense scrutiny. Irrespective of their popularity, there is always a section ready to spew venom without even thinking twice.

However, at the end of the day, celebrities are human and are a product of their flaws and experiences. With her recent heartfelt revelation, Bella Poarch seems to have taught the internet a thing or two about not jumping to conclusions.