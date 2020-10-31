Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

'Bobbed her head and got 32 Million likes': Artist loses it at Bella Poarch and 'Simps', the Internet reacts

Image Credits TogieTogs and TikTok (Bella Poarch
Image Credits TogieTogs and TikTok (Bella Poarch's brand of content has often been under the scanner.)
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified 31 Oct 2020, 02:37 IST
Feature
Advertisement

In the past, we have seen multiple female streamers who have been criticized for their brand of content. Streamers such as Pokimane, Alinity, Neekolul, and a host of female personalities have been termed ‘talent-less’ at different points of time. Recently, we spoke about Bella Poarch, a TikToker, who had gone viral for a lip-sync that she did on Millie B’s song ‘M to the B’.

Bella Poarch was recently rumored to be following follow in Neekolul’s footsteps to join lifestyle brand and eSports organization ‘100 Thieves’. She has seen her fair share of controversies, with her unlikely friendship with Tyga in the news for all the wrong reasons. Moreover, Bella Poarch was recently criticized for joining an Among Us tournament when she wasn’t sure how to play the game!

Bella Poarch might just become the next female internet personality to be questioned for her
Bella Poarch might just become the next female internet personality to be questioned for her 'brand of content'.

'Bobbed her head and got 32 Million likes': Artist loses it at Bella Poarch and 'Simps', the Internet reacts

Now, an unknown artist on Twitch went on a frustrated rant against Bella Poarch. As you can see in the video below, the artist was thoroughly disappointed to see how the TikToker had managed more than 32 million likes on her lip-sync video.

“Bro, so you’re telling me this girl bobbed her head for 8 seconds and got 32 million likes? Well, I am one here spending hours everyday trying to make artwork for you guys!”

Now, as already mentioned, Bella isn’t quite known for her gaming skills. Most of her TikTok posts are random lip-syncs, and talk about her lack of ‘talent’ has been around for quite some time. On TikTok, Bella Poarch currently has 39.8 million fans, with a total of almost 657 million likes on her content!

However, Bella herself would feel hard done by, as she isn’t the first female internet personality whose credentials have been questioned in such a manner. Streamers like Pokimane have been exposed to such comments since times immemorial - something that has led to innumerable controversies.

However, Pokimane has turned a corner, and has recently appeared to have moved on from her past controversies. Consequently, Bella Poarch will be hoping that she can prove her haters wrong in the coming months too.

Published 31 Oct 2020, 02:37 IST
Pokimane Pop Culture
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी