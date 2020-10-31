In the past, we have seen multiple female streamers who have been criticized for their brand of content. Streamers such as Pokimane, Alinity, Neekolul, and a host of female personalities have been termed ‘talent-less’ at different points of time. Recently, we spoke about Bella Poarch, a TikToker, who had gone viral for a lip-sync that she did on Millie B’s song ‘M to the B’.

Bella Poarch was recently rumored to be following follow in Neekolul’s footsteps to join lifestyle brand and eSports organization ‘100 Thieves’. She has seen her fair share of controversies, with her unlikely friendship with Tyga in the news for all the wrong reasons. Moreover, Bella Poarch was recently criticized for joining an Among Us tournament when she wasn’t sure how to play the game!

Bella Poarch might just become the next female internet personality to be questioned for her 'brand of content'.

'Bobbed her head and got 32 Million likes': Artist loses it at Bella Poarch and 'Simps', the Internet reacts

Now, an unknown artist on Twitch went on a frustrated rant against Bella Poarch. As you can see in the video below, the artist was thoroughly disappointed to see how the TikToker had managed more than 32 million likes on her lip-sync video.

“Bro, so you’re telling me this girl bobbed her head for 8 seconds and got 32 million likes? Well, I am one here spending hours everyday trying to make artwork for you guys!”

Now, as already mentioned, Bella isn’t quite known for her gaming skills. Most of her TikTok posts are random lip-syncs, and talk about her lack of ‘talent’ has been around for quite some time. On TikTok, Bella Poarch currently has 39.8 million fans, with a total of almost 657 million likes on her content!

However, Bella herself would feel hard done by, as she isn’t the first female internet personality whose credentials have been questioned in such a manner. Streamers like Pokimane have been exposed to such comments since times immemorial - something that has led to innumerable controversies.

However, Pokimane has turned a corner, and has recently appeared to have moved on from her past controversies. Consequently, Bella Poarch will be hoping that she can prove her haters wrong in the coming months too.