Pokimane says NO to donations, gets labeled 'Anti-Simp' in a troll frenzy

It is no secret that Pokimane is one of the most controversial, yet popular streamers/internet personalities out there. It all began with the ‘copy-strike’ controversy involving fellow internet personality PewDiePie. Since then, feuds with content creators like Keemstar, ItsAGundam and Leafy haave all further marred her reputation.

The most common source of criticism has been the large ‘Simp’ following that Pokimane has. Quite a few of her fans are seen to be over-appreciative of the streamer. Further, she has defended them multiple times in the past, and even called the use of the term ‘obnoxious’, saying that men are discouraged from even being nice to women because of the ‘Simp’ culture.

Pokimane says NO to donations, gets labelled in a troll frenzy

Keemstar had, back in May 2020, accused Pokimane of ‘pretending to be single’ so that ‘sad lonely guys can continue donating to her’. On similar lines, This is something Leafy had confirmed. However, a recent incident suggests that this is hardly true.

In a recent stream, a fan sent her a voice message, and said that she can always count on him for a free coffee at his workplace. The fan had genuinely offered a free coffee as a token of his/her appreciation for the streamer.

However, according to Pokimane, people need to stop giving free stuff to famous people, who are bound to have thier own money. After thanking her fan, she explained herself in the following manner.

“Okay, I am going to be honest. You all need to stop giving people who got money free shit, okay? Like, influencers, actors, people you recognize, they got money. You should say that you are a big fan, and ask them to tip you extra!”

Saying this, she burst out laughing. While most fans agreed with her and appreciated what she said, others had different ideas.

A fan went ahead and called her Anti-Simp, while others simply decided to troll her.

Although people have criticized her for being too ‘soft’ to simps and actually defending them in the past, the current incident is vastly different. The main argument has been that she wants ‘Simps’ to continue donating to her, something which Pokimane has now effectively denied. You can watch the incident in the clip below.