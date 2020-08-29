Pokimane and LeafyIsHere are now together on Twitch

In the past, we have talked about Leafy’s long-standing feud with Pokimane multiple times. Things had first heated up when Leafy alleged on Twitter that Pokimane had a boyfriend. If you haven’t heard, Pokimane has been accused numerous times in the past of hiding her relationship status.

While there is nothing wrong with that per se, the reason why people criticize her has something to do with the fact that most of her ‘Simp’ fans are considered to be obsessed with her looks. Keemstar, back in May 2020, called Pokimane fake and pathetic, and said that she lies about not having a boyfriend so that sad and lonely guys continue donating to her stream.

In simpler words, people think Pokimane lies about her personal life so that the fans who are obsessed with her looks continue to donate and subscribe to her channel. Recently, we talked about Leafy’s termination from YouTube, and how people blamed Pokimane and her fans for the same.

However, the dust seemed to have finally settled, and Leafy appears to have joined Twitch, at least for the time being!

Pokimane and Leafy are now together on Twitch

The move is surprising, considering how Twitch has an even stricter TOS. Further, we saw a horde of Twitch streamers criticize Leafy’s videos that he made on YouTube, including Asmongold. However, most content creators have expressed their disapproval, and have called out YouTube for their rather unreasonable move.

In a video posted by Esports Talk on YouTube, Jake Lucky said that it is quite a surprising move, but makes a lot of sense when seen business-wise. Further, he talked about how his biggest rival Pokimane, is on the same platform, which can make things interesting in the future.

Apparently, Leafy’s ban came as a result of a rather long campaign that he had started against Pokimane. In a recent stream on Twitch, Leafy even talked about his content, and admitted that some of his videos in the past have been a little too harsh. Of course, the ban itself came as a result of a series of 12 videos that Leafy had released mocking Pokimane, her fans, and her brand of content.

Jake Lucky talked about the haphazard nature of the ban and said that Leafy might now have to change his style of videos to a considerable extent, considering the platform’s even harsher Terms of Service. You can watch the entire video below.