LeafyIshere loses 5 million subscriptions overnight as a result of 'Pokimane rant' campaign

Of late, we have talked about the recent plethora of videos that LeafyIsHere has posted about Pokimane. This was not the first time Calvin Lee Vail, the man behind the Leafy persona, has been accused of bullying other content creators.

Back in 2016, YouTuber iDubbbz accused Leafy of being a cyberbully and acting as if he was better than everybody else. The same year, Leafy criticized vlogger Milo Stewart's concept of gender identity, and YouTube decided to take down the video citing 'harassment'.

Earlier that year, Leafy had criticized another YouTuber, Evalion, for supporting Nazism, and the platform responded by banning the latter. But recently, with the tables turned, various content creators have speculated on the reasons behind the termination.

A few believe that it might be Keemstar who could meet the same fate next. Both have been involved in a long feud with Pokimane.

Keemstar and Leafy

Recently, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie Penguinz0 posted a detailed video analyzing the reasons behind the ban.

The 'Pokimane rant(s)' that cost Leafy five million YouTube subscriptions

Charlie explained the charges levied against Leafy, and said that while there might be substance behind the accusations, mainstream internet and other content creators should not rejoice the ban. Generally, YouTube takes down accounts after giving out three warnings or 'strikes'.

Leafy's YouTube account has been terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten" — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 22, 2020

However, in Leafy’s case, there were 12 different videos in which he had insulted and mocked Pokimane. Charlie noted that in this scenario, while it would have been better if YouTube had given a single strike for the entire offense, that is not how the platform tends to work.

Advertisement

Leafy and Pokimane

He explained YouTube's 'hands-off' approach regarding internet drama, and said that they generally do not care about what individual content creators think. This is precisely why Charlie believes Pokimane or any other YouTuber could not have anything to do with Leafy's ban.

Further, the American said that this 'hands-off' approach also means that Leafy might as well have no discourse or redressal mechanism that he can take up. The only way Charlie thinks YouTube would listen would be via proper legal channels. He then accused the video-sharing giants of being a 'soulless' corporation.

Pokimane has been blamed for Leafy's ban

Charlie also revealed that he condemns censorship of all kinds and thinks that restricting any content inevitably leads to a slippery slope where no one can be certain about their safety. He reiterated that content creators should not celebrate such a move, even if they hate Leafy.

For now, it appears as if Leafy will live to regret his recent Pokimane 'rant' videos, which have cost him a whopping five million subscriptions overnight!

You can watch the entire video below: