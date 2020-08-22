It looks like YouTuber Leafy (also known as LeafyIsHere) may finally have taken his content a step too far. The popular YouTuber's channel has officially been terminated. After leaving the platform for a lengthy hiatus back in December 2017, he returned for a four-month stint, only to be terminated on August 21, 2020.

Leafy's official YouTube termination

Leafy's channel was officially terminated on the evening of August 21, 2020 due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten." Despite the channel deletion, Leafy has not taken to his social media platforms to comment on the matter, though he's been trending across Twitter as a result of the termination.

Some users are praising YouTube's decision to remove Leafy's channel, as he has been creating content designed to "harass, bully, or threaten," according to his detractors, for some time.

Leafy: Has entire body of work based on content designed to harass, bully, or threaten

Leafy's YT Account: Gets terminated because of multiple violations of policy forbidden content designed to harass, bully, or threaten

Leafy: pic.twitter.com/LC2ieD0kfh — Man on the Internet - #BLM (@MoNetProduction) August 22, 2020

Others are concerned that the channel ban means that YouTube will be cracking down across its platform, and that they could be "next."

Even if you weren’t a fan of his videos, Leafy’s termination is very, very, concerning. Leafy being terminated now means any of us could be next. — Scarce (@JohnScarce) August 22, 2020

Leafy's colorful history of alleged cyberbullying

Leafy is no stranger to controversy. Originally, Leafy (real name Calvin Lee Vail), began his channel as a way to comment on drama among YouTubers and online creators. Over the years, he's been accused of cyberbullying others by way of creating videos about them that border on harassment.

Though Leafy has had his eye on several YouTubers over the years, such as Evalion, his latest target has a much larger follower count: Pokimane. Leafy recently debuted a new video in his "Content Nuke" series about 24-year-old Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

pokimane is a clout chaser — Leafy (@Leafy) August 19, 2020

Leafy's most recent YouTube video criticizing Pokimane struck a nerve with her online followers, which he has continued to refer to as "simps," all the while remaining extremely vocal about her subscribers and fanbase.

It's unclear why Leafy decided to target Pokimane across his recent uploads and social media posts, but it certainly seems as though this time, he crossed the line in YouTube's eyes.

i still dont get why the t3 subs are angry - if pokimane breaks up with her boyfriend because of all this then shouldnt they be thanking me? — Leafy (@Leafy) August 21, 2020

Knowing Leafy, it's probable that he'll simply create a new channel or come back in some other form. He's yet to say anything about the situation, so we may have to wait a bit to see how he wants to play this.

In the meantime, his channel termination is certainly causing an uproar. However, it seems his target this time around may not have been content to take things lying down. We'll be sure to update you on the situation should any changes come about or if YouTube comments.