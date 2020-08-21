LeafyIsHere drops another video on Pokimane called 'Content Stone Age'

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys and YouTuber LeafyIsHere have been involved in a feud for quite some time, with the latter continuing to take potshots at the former's simp fan base.

Leafy has been consistently churning out videos on Pokimane, who has recently come under fire from critics and fans alike. One of the major reveals from Leafy's series of videos was a claim that Pokimane has a boyfriend.

This sent shockwaves through Pokimane's entire fan base, who began to steadily withdraw support for the Morocco-born star.

In light of mounting criticism, Pokimane announced a month-long hiatus from streaming. She recently returned to issue an apology video, which has already seen a wide range of responses from the online community.

Now, the chief perpetrator of the "Content Nuke" series on Pokimane, LeafyIsHere, has responded to her apology video.

LeafyIsHere's "Content Stone Age" ft. Pokimane

In what has become a trademark move associated with Leafy, he took to Twitter to announce the release of an upcoming video on Pokimane with a tweet:

As the cycles of nuclear meltdown dawns attempts at rebuilding civilization begin to emerge



NEW VIDEO 1 HOUR pic.twitter.com/zcGxqqv6zl — Leafy (@Leafy) August 20, 2020

Leafy has been vocal about his intention behind the videos: to wage war on Pokimane and her millions of 'simp' fans.

Keeping this is mind, he went on to create additional content related to the Twitch star and his series, which started with a "Content Nuke", now seem to have come full circle with his latest "Content Stone Age".

Leafy begins the video by addressing Pokimane's apology and says:

Some people have been asking what my thoughts are on the entire thing , which is funny because I'm more curious about what the tier 3 subs' thoughts on the entire thing is.

He goes on to compile snippets from Pokimane's apology video. On seeing the bit where one of his videos is referenced, he comments:

I'll give her a little bit of props for at least showing my channel or whatever. I didn't even think she was going to address it.

He then addresses Pokimane's comments related to donations:

It's kinda funny how she says that she repeatedly stresses that hey, like make sure you don't go homeless or make sure that you can eat before you end up donating to me....I wonder how many lives she saved with that one

The rest of his video is pretty much a troll as he includes clips of problematic Twitch streamer Invadervie and another infamous E-girl who went on a maniacal rant on live stream.

He states that even they did it better than Pokimane as they were at least entertaining.

He also takes a jibe at Ethan Klein of h3h3 productions, who had previously stated that he would love to see Leafy survive in the present landscape.

You can watch the video below from the 2:40 mark, for h3h3's original remark on Leafy:

Using the exact same statements as h3h3's original rant directed at him, he gives his final verdict on Pokimane's attempt at an apology:

I would love to see Pokimane come back and exist in today's landscape . Like the content she was making would never fly on Twitch today and you have to adapt and overcome the fact that like, you can't even curse bro.

The last 5 minutes of his video involve an impressive animation feature, where he finally gets to exact revenge on h3h3, leaves Earth in a spaceship.

With his latest 'Content Stone Age', Leafy is at his absolute creative best.