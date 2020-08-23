Reports: Leafy's YouTube ban could be permanent; Internet eyes Keemstar next

YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail, aka Leafy, recently had his YouTube account terminated on the 21st of August, 2020.
Before this, Leafy's videos had been mass reported and even age-restricted, but one could never have anticipated an instant termination from YouTube.
In a recent interview with Keemstar, he revealed that he did not receive any strikes on his channel and instead was slapped with an instant termination.
This has now opened up a debate pertaining to free speech in a digital age and the iron hand of streaming platforms such as YouTube, which carried out a termination of Leafy's channel, without any prior notice.
While Leafy's ban seems to be permanent, Keemstar now appears to be facing the heat as calls for cancelling Keemstar next, have started doing the rounds.
Leafy terminated; Keemstar next?
The chances of Leafy getting his channel reinstated look pretty dismal at the moment, as according to reports, the reasons for his termination are listed as a severe infringement of YouTube's policies.
Apart from this, he has also been blamed for using his channel to harass and bully people, which in YouTube's eyes constitute a grave offence.
It is rumoured that his series of videos on Pokimane irked her simp army of fans to the point that they took it upon themselves to ensure Leafy's termination from YouTube. While Leafy continues to wait for answers, Keemstar has now come under the scanner as fans have begun to call for his dismissal.
Keemstar is known to make controversial claims and has often rubbed people the wrong way with his incendiary and provocative comments in the past. Not one to mince words, he has become infamous for his blunt statements on renowned faces from the streaming industry.
It seems like the section of the community who revelled post the news of Leafy's termination, now believe that they can get Keemstar next.
Check out some of the reactions, calling for Keemstar to be next:
While 'Keemstar next' seems to be trending online, there also remains a section of the society who continue to speak out against YouTube's double standards and even fear for the future of the commentary community:
Meanwhile, what is Keemstar's response to all these claims?
With Keemstar next trending online, it now remains to be seen if he ends up meeting with the same fate as Leafy, or if he continues to steamroll his haters in his trademark fashion.
Published 23 Aug 2020, 17:20 IST