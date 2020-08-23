Reports: Leafy's YouTube ban could be permanent; Internet eyes Keemstar next

YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail, aka Leafy, recently had his YouTube account terminated on the 21st of August, 2020.

Before this, Leafy's videos had been mass reported and even age-restricted, but one could never have anticipated an instant termination from YouTube.

In a recent interview with Keemstar, he revealed that he did not receive any strikes on his channel and instead was slapped with an instant termination.

checked emails didnt get strike combos just suspension — Leafy (@Leafy) August 23, 2020

This has now opened up a debate pertaining to free speech in a digital age and the iron hand of streaming platforms such as YouTube, which carried out a termination of Leafy's channel, without any prior notice.

people are missing the whole point about this Leafy situation. it doesn’t matter if you liked him or despised him, his channel being taken down with no notice and no outstanding strikes, sets a scary precedent for all creators on the platform. — Ｂ ｏ ｗ ｉ ｅ (@BitchAssBowie) August 22, 2020

While Leafy's ban seems to be permanent, Keemstar now appears to be facing the heat as calls for cancelling Keemstar next, have started doing the rounds.

Leafy terminated; Keemstar next?

The chances of Leafy getting his channel reinstated look pretty dismal at the moment, as according to reports, the reasons for his termination are listed as a severe infringement of YouTube's policies.

Apart from this, he has also been blamed for using his channel to harass and bully people, which in YouTube's eyes constitute a grave offence.

It is rumoured that his series of videos on Pokimane irked her simp army of fans to the point that they took it upon themselves to ensure Leafy's termination from YouTube. While Leafy continues to wait for answers, Keemstar has now come under the scanner as fans have begun to call for his dismissal.

Keemstar is known to make controversial claims and has often rubbed people the wrong way with his incendiary and provocative comments in the past. Not one to mince words, he has become infamous for his blunt statements on renowned faces from the streaming industry.

It seems like the section of the community who revelled post the news of Leafy's termination, now believe that they can get Keemstar next.

Check out some of the reactions, calling for Keemstar to be next:

lmao leafy isn't cancel culture, leafy's been a fucking bully for years, him and guys like keemstar are the scum of youtube and should absolutely be wiped out. https://t.co/3eBfLwFGT1 — Blu (@BluThunderV3) August 23, 2020

You’re a complete idiot with complete idiot fans...



And once again there you are setting a bad example for your idiot fans.



Maybe you deserve to have all your social media shut down completely for you to understand how dumb you are. https://t.co/LFUGFaa90V — Zack (@Asmongold) August 22, 2020

Keem sweating cuz he knows he’s next — baguettes🥖 (@Aw3_r) August 22, 2020

Fuck keemstar too, Cancel keemstar as well.



H3

Leafy

Keemstar



Get these 3 fuckers outta here — Jason Leveille (@LeveilleJCW) August 22, 2020

Shock horror! @youtube and @SusanWojcicki actually finally doing something about bullying accounts. Do Keemstar next. https://t.co/D6f8WCmyz1 — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) August 23, 2020

Ban keemstar next — Josh (@GlowingSea100) August 22, 2020

Truly inspirational words, KEEM. Once again you're proving your maturity and hopefully we see your YouTube gone next! pic.twitter.com/fSK48GCbT4 — Reapz (@ReapzUK) August 22, 2020

If keemstar is not next, @TeamYouTube would hold 0 credibility — Nicer (@NicerChile) August 22, 2020

There are plenty of people who absolutely should be terminated. Leafy was one of them. Lets delete keemstar next pls.



Its about fucking time YouTube is cleaning out some of the garbage. https://t.co/c5SIyaV3Ep — iDuskk (@iDuskk) August 22, 2020

While 'Keemstar next' seems to be trending online, there also remains a section of the society who continue to speak out against YouTube's double standards and even fear for the future of the commentary community:

Just remember than Onision, Shane dawson, JayStation, NAproductions, Jeffrey star, Mini Ladd are still on the platform for doing even worse shit, youtube has fallen for todays sensetive society, sad moments... hope you get your channel back — TheLastGame (@TheLastGame15) August 22, 2020

But by that logic, Youtube needs to terminate H3H3 next. Keemstar as well. How come they ban one channel that bullies people but a select group of them get to keep doing it? It's inconsistent and frustrating. Youtube's double standards and lack of communication is unprofessional. — TheRealSad (@TheRealSad6) August 22, 2020

Shiiittttt Leafy got terminated. You know, fuck YouTube. How come Shane Dawson and Cabbie Hanna still have platforms but not Leafy. He wasn't a bully, just a semi-harsh commentator and people who say she was a bully, you all are beta virgin cucks. pic.twitter.com/UnOtu194k1 — Borger_Goddess (@BorgerGoddess) August 22, 2020

Leafy getting banned is really a testament to how bad youtube has gotten recently, and the fact people are actually celebrating it is a testament to how bad the community has gotten alongside it. — ILoveWhales (@galaxyisok) August 22, 2020

Leafy is terminated. Fuck this site. Can’t be yourself on YouTube — 𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂𝓜𝓪𝓬𝓢𝓱𝓸𝔀 (@WillyMacShow) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, what is Keemstar's response to all these claims?

With Keemstar next trending online, it now remains to be seen if he ends up meeting with the same fate as Leafy, or if he continues to steamroll his haters in his trademark fashion.