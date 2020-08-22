Online community reacts to Leafy's YouTube ban as #freeleafy begins to trend 

The YouTube channel of Calvin Lee Vail, aka Leafy, has officially been terminated.

The move came in the aftermath of Leafy's relentless series of videos on popular streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, where he criticised her and her entire fan base or tier 3 subs. The reasons behind the termination were cited as a violation of YouTube's policies, along with allegations of bullying and harassment.

Leafy's YouTube account has been terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten" — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 22, 2020

The decision has come as a major blow for the YouTuber, who had recently returned from a lengthy hiatus, only for his account to be terminated on the 21st of August, 2020.

LeafyIsHere seems to have invited the wrath of Pokimane's simp fans, who allegedly mass reported his videos on the Twitch star, which led to YouTube taking stringent action against him.

While Pokimane simps may be rejoicing, Leafy's termination has now opened up a debate regarding the definition of what constitutes criticism in the sphere of content creation.

YouTubers react to Leafy's termination

Leafy's YouTube termination has led to a plethora of reactions online. From YouTubers to fans, a large section of the online community has responded to this recent development.

YouTuber Pegasus released a video where he addresses a major underlying concern for most content creators as he posed pertinent questions:

There's always the underlying fear of who's next right, who's gonna disappear tomorrow, is my channel gonna be gone tomorrow, are we actually going to have to abide by even stricter guidelines because of this?

Jeremy Habley from The Quartering on YouTube also shared his thoughts on Leafy's termination from YouTube and explains what he believes actually happened:

Whether you like him or not, it really sucks to see this happen to another content creator .

I think this was a coordinated flagging campaign by Pokimane fans. He had made many videos on her and I was worried that some of them were getting little personal. I don't celebrate people getting de-platformed. Do I think Pokimane was behind it? Yes I do. Was she really? Probably not.

From these reactions, it is implied that Pokimane's tier 3 subs had a major role to play in the termination, and YouTuber Optimus addresses this in his reaction video:

I don't think it's a good thing to celebrate someone being de-platformed , I don't think it's a good idea to celebrate someone having their channel that they built for years be ripped away from them because they said things you didn't like about a person.

He also points out the fact that irrespective of Leafy tendency to take things a bit too far at times, his influence as a YouTuber has been immense:

Leafy basically helped popularise commentary in general . When you think of commentary, Leafy is kind of like a founding father in a way, to a lot of people. So his influence can't go unnoticed in a way. In all reality, I think this really shows a very scary side of YouTube, especially for the commentary community.

YouTube historically, has had their priorities wrong. YouTube historically, has made an ass of themselves, when it comes to actually addressing problems that the community has, head on.

Twitter reacts to Leafy's termination

Ever since word got out that Leafy's YouTube channel had been terminated, several people took to Twitter to react to the news, as Leafy and #freeleafy began to trend online:

Check out some of the reactions related to #freeleafy below:

I was on the phone with Leafy 30 mins before he got suspended by YouTube unfortunately he was going to bed so we won’t know anything for 8 hrs atleast. #FreeLeafy



(RT) if you know who did it! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 22, 2020

And surprise surprise. It’s all of the Pokimane videos that got striked pic.twitter.com/VCODVeGwvr — DarkneSS... 👹👹👹 (@killerpenguin13) August 22, 2020

Fuck YouTube man.



Dude was making his best content ever IMO. https://t.co/8HCiKF5wdZ — Optimus ⛩ (@SubToOptimus) August 22, 2020

Everyone was mad that he was punching down.



Leafy took a break.



Then Leafy came back this time punching while also making other kinds of videos just for the fun of it.



Direct criticism of other people is now bullying.



Half of those Pokimane videos weren't even about her. — KAL (@dabstrider) August 22, 2020

I feel so bad for leafy's termination. He looked like he was starting to have fun again. #freeleafy pic.twitter.com/eQ72Qwp9i6 — Mirth (@mirthy_wirthy_) August 22, 2020

bit late but cant believe @Leafy got fucking terminated for doing nothing he just criticized cringe ass pokimane and used her name for clickbait to tell us about economics lol today youtube has proven itself to be a shitty company who only listens to the pc youtubers #freeleafy pic.twitter.com/K5P8N6XrYL — sans (@marco73456884) August 22, 2020

YouTube: literally has adds for porn, puts a sex offenders trashy music on trending

leafy: gives his opinion

leafy:*gets terminated*

youtube: pic.twitter.com/lwcD41T8RD — Brian (@Brian93367993) August 22, 2020

every one thats happy leafy got terminated ur fucken brain dead , one of the biggest commentary youtubers got removed because he made jokes that youtube did not laugh at, and your happy wtf@SusanWojcicki wtf #FreeLeafyIsHere — ray (@ray36787984) August 22, 2020

Literally @Leafy Just got fucked. Leafy was and still is my Favorite commentary youtuber since 2015 him getting terminated on youtube actually breaks my heart I grew up watching leafy and now I cant even clock back into his old videos to have a nice laugh again #FreeLeafy. Stolen pic.twitter.com/fxJetFF04E — Loofi (@Its_Loofi) August 22, 2020

Not a huge leafy fan, but youtube did a stupid again, so spread the message #FreeLeafy pic.twitter.com/rfT5SbeqYY — MrMicrowave (@MrMicrowave_exe) August 22, 2020

Leafy has not survived in today’s climate. Leafy was banned off of youtube for good and will be missed forever. It looks like the tier 3 pokimane subs have finally succeeded. #FreeLeafy pic.twitter.com/58G4VIhpTt — Frosty (@stayfrostyxo) August 22, 2020

pokimane and her tier 3 subs got Leafy’s channel taken down pic.twitter.com/coYq3j4zo0 — Ｂ ｏ ｗ ｉ ｅ (@BitchAssBowie) August 22, 2020

People also took major offence to h3h3's tweet, where he posted a picture of him alongside YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

-Leafy gets censored & banned from YouTube



-Everyone suspects H3h3



- H3H3 proceeds to celebrate on Twitter



-H3h3 proceeds to block the entire commentary community On Twitter



Considering the circumstance it’s seeming more & more like he did his dirt and then ran. pic.twitter.com/NUChCMvxQA — Venti 🔲 (@BrittanyVenti) August 22, 2020

I wish everybody could just boycott YouTube for a bit until Susan Wojcicki and the team learn to stop being hypocritical and biased. They banned @Leafy for things he did in the past, but not Jeffree star and Tana Mongeau for being outwardly racist in their past? #leafy — Symphomania (@Leeches_exe) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile there were also others who seemed to support YouTube's decision to terminate Leafy's YouTube channel:

Hopefully the Leafy ban is only the beginning of YouTube taking action on channels who's content is primarily at the expense of others



Harassment veiled as "criticism" — Zack (@Asmongold) August 22, 2020

good! they got rid of a racist. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 22, 2020

And nothing of value was lost — Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) August 22, 2020

I love YouTube :D — rae (@Valkyrae) August 22, 2020

Man, Leafy is trending and the only thing I have to say about it is that is good. YouTube shouldn't allow content that's primarily focused around bullying people anyway, it's so toxic and does nothing to further the degrading image of YT-ers, hopefully he stays gone this time — Jeff Fabre (@Jeff_like_Feff) August 22, 2020

Doesn't matter if you like leafy or not, this isn't good. Either you like it or not he is a part of youtube history. This means any youtuber who makes edgy content can be deleted off the platform. Like Idubbz or filthyfrank and then you will never see their content again — CrashRocha (@crashrocha) August 22, 2020

While there seems to exist a strong duality of perception pertaining to YouTube's decision to terminate Leafy's account, it has certainly opened up a Pandora's box related to free speech and criticism on social media platforms.

The sudden termination of Leafy's channel also hints at a problematic system of prevalent censorship which exists in a digital age, as content creators now begin to question their own security and future.

Even if you weren’t a fan of his videos, Leafy’s termination is very, very, concerning. Leafy being terminated now means any of us could be next. — Scarce (@JohnScarce) August 22, 2020