Pokimane simp writes an essay on LeafyIsHere 

Calvin Lee Vail Marquez, aka LeafyIsHere, is one such YouTuber who has been relentlessly vocal in his criticism of Pokimane and her entire 'Simp' issue.

He released a series of videos on the Moroccan-born star, which raked in millions of views and opened up a Pandora's box related to her personal life. One of the main takeaways from his videos was that Pokimane had a boyfriend.

This single claim shook the bedrock of her entire Simp fanbase and exacerbated the wave of criticism directed at her of late. So much so, that Pokimane announced a month-long break from streaming and social media.

However, she recently returned to release an apology video, and Leafy does not appear to be a fan of it, courtesy his latest tweet:

pokimane is a clout chaser — Leafy (@Leafy) August 19, 2020

The Pokimane x Leafy feud is showing no signs of abating as the latter's recent video revolves around a Simp's essay rant.

LeafyIsHere and Pokimane Simps

LeafyIsHere has directly addressed Pokimane's tier-3 subs numerous times throughout his videos and is not one to mince words when it comes to criticizing them.

His most recent video refers to a particular Simp fan who wrote a lengthy essay on Leafy's series of attacks on Pokimane.

He begins the video by saying:

So a few days ago I found one of the mot well-said and well-written essay that has ever been written about me and I'm just going to read it for you guys now.

Stating how this particular essay was posted on the Pokimane subreddit and received a significant amount of coverage, he then proceeds to read snippets from an intriguing essay:

At this point it's all memes and no one cared until we saw this tweet of someone actually saying that they were going to kill Pokimane . This tweet has over 1,300 likes as of posting and you could argue that it's all memes and jokes and that Leafy himself had nothing to do with it but then again here's Leafy suggesting to use an HDR Recon scope for the act.

Leafy has now publicly engaged himself with a comment calling for the death of someone that he publicly feuded with .

The aforementioned tweet was by an account which has now been suspended.

The offensive and distasteful tweet read:

And Leafy's reply to the above, was as follows:

HDR recon scope — Leafy (@Leafy) August 7, 2020

The essay labels Leafy as a perpetrator of 'violence' and continues to state:

Leafy has only failed to condemn violence against Pokimane . He has now escalated calls for it. This is objectively stochastic terrorism. Leafy's actions have absolutely increased the chances that someone will try to harm Pokimane.

If anyone deserves to be cancelled, it would be Leafy for this exact situation

Leafy's classic reply to this entire, lengthy essay?

Dude......she has a f****** boyfriend!

With this video, Leafy marked another addition to his Pokimane YouTube library.