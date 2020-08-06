LeafyIsHere addresses Pokimane discord server ban in latest 'Content Nuclear Winter' video

24-year-old Calvin Lee Vail Marquez, popularly known as Leafy or LeafyIsHere, is a controversial YouTuber with almost 5 million subscribers. He has recently been trending on social media with his series of videos on popular streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, who has been under fire in the last few weeks.

His series titled 'Content Nuke' began with a Content Nuke on Pokimane, followed by a Content Fallout. This time, his latest video is titled Content Nuclear Winter- Pokimane.

From criticising her personality to her tier 3 subscribers, Leafy did not mince words in his dislike for Pokimane's streams.

His trio of videos adhere to a particular notion that Pokimane's fans are obsessive 'simps. In his latest video, he primarily focussed on the Pokimane discord server issue.

Content Nuclear Winter Pokimane

Leafy begins the video by incorporating a quote about war in a brief history lesson:

War..war never changes..The Romans waged war to gather slaves and wealth, Spain built an empire from its lust for gold and territory, but war never changes..

Referring to his war waged against Pokimane and her army of 'tier 3 subs', Leafy highlights examples of the backlash he has been receiving in the aftermath of the Pokimane videos.

He announced his latest video through a buildup, via a series of tweets:

war never changes, never forget that - 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/IVtLNjPZTj — Leafy (@Leafy) August 5, 2020

Stressing on the war aspect, he states how after his criticism of Pokimane, the use of his name- Leafy- was apparently causing people to be banned from Pokimane's discord servers:

@Leafy I got banned from Pokimane discord for just being in it. Like not even 20 seconds and I get banned for no reason. Nice :) — Unable2Meme (@SilverCrown739) August 2, 2020

Addressing this, he once again calls out the Pokimane tier 3 subscribers and says:

I want to give the tier 3 subs some respect...I mean these are some dedicated , psychotic motherf******....they're not even employed to do this, they haven't been hired by anyone, it's actually the exact opposite.

Elaborating further, he goes on to state:

They're paying Pokimane actively on a monthly subscription basis and they're still working for her with some dead ass work ethic too. She has built up an authoritarian dictatorship with some f******* soldiers!

Stating that her subs are eager to maintain their false sense of 'nationalism', he highlights how recently, they have been digging up his old tweets to sling mud at him:

I canceled leafy, now kiss me pokimane pic.twitter.com/JC61ahJiX0 — деде (@Wutquestionmark) July 30, 2020

Apart from the word Leafy, one user was banned for merely using the word leaf, another for using a leaf emoji and a third, for simply mentioning Leafy's name while defending her!

Check out the the post by the user who was banned for defending Pokimane:

Curious to see how the ban works for himself, he creates different accounts with different usernames- ranging from 'reptile' to 'Kim Jong Un'.

As he tests it from each account, he gets banned instantaneously, the most hilarious one being when he realises that Pokimane discord servers have also banned the use of the word reptile.

I swear to God if she has the word Reptile banned , I am going to smash something ...

A few moments later, on realising that the word is indeed banned, he said:

Dude, this is f****** retarded...Pokimane is like an authoritarian dictator, this is so stupid!

He ends the video by highlighting how the link discord.gg/poki is currently trending and hopes that someone comes up with an award for the most creative Pokimane discord speedruns or even the most creative ways of pissing off tier 3 subs.

Check out Leafy's 'Content Nuclear Winter' video below:

Reactions online

Leafy's latest video invited a wide range of responses from the online community, including Daniel 'Keemstar' Keem, who has been actively involved in the feud with Pokimane's tier 3 subs.

Check out some of the reactions online:

This is why I only use Skype, only degenerate lowlifes use discord. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 6, 2020

wtf lmfao — Leafy (@Leafy) August 6, 2020

shes not making it easy to get to 8 videos in this series - i still think i can still get to 5 nuclear blackout next — Leafy (@Leafy) August 6, 2020

Leafy on his way to end Pokimane one more time for the boys:

Godspeed, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/c65wHdWIEW — Ethan (@EthanMc1) August 5, 2020

Some believe that the entire fiasco has been blown out of proportion and is nothing but a daily dose of drama for viewers:

We don't need to have an internet war when 2 personalities don't like each other. (Regarding Leafy Vs Pokimane) pic.twitter.com/5ajHyBfIz7 — Gross Gore - Ali Larsen (@GrossieGore) August 2, 2020

With his series of videos on Pokimane, from criticising her to revealing that she has a boyfriend, Leafy seems to be showing no signs of letting down as his feud with Pokimane and her tier 3 subscribers rages on.