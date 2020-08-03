LeafyisHere releases 'Content Fallout' in the aftermath of his Content Nuke on Pokimane

YouTuber LeafyIsHere recently dropped a Content Nuke video on popular streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys. In the video, he tore into Pokimane's personality and criticised her as well as her army of fans or 'simps', as he calls them.

The idea was to incense Pokimane's fans, and it appears he has succeeded in doing so as his controversial video has garnered 1.6 million views (and counting) so far!

The video has 19K dislikes which he believes are largely the work of Pokimane's fans, who did not take well to his claims that Pokimane has a boyfriend. In the aftermath of the online storm that he created, he dropped another video titled 'Content Fallout' where he addressed the reactions to his initial video.

Content Fallout: YouTubers to Pokimane subs

Leafy took to Twitter to announce that he was working on something. He posted the following series of tweets before releasing his Content Fallout video:

Before all else be armed - ground war begins in 30m pic.twitter.com/dQbCH8G2Md — Leafy (@Leafy) August 2, 2020

In the follow-up video to his Content nuke, Leafy's video plays out as a mockumentary which was accompanied by his commentary. He begins by taking shots at YouTubers xQc and Destiny, who criticised him for his initial video.

You can watch their reaction videos to Content Nuke below:

He states how his video not only triggered YouTubers but also Twitch streamers, who mass-reported his video. Moreover, the boyfriend claim is what trended the most as #pokimaneboyfriend started trending all over social media. He addresses the 'tier-3 Pokimane subs' directly and says:

You see these people and you know they exist but it's still weird like actually encountering them....maybe like when she announces her marriage, they'll stop, maybe not...who knows man

Content Fallout: Masterclass in Publicity

He begins the second part of the video by highlighting how #pokimaneboyfriend trended all over social media. Even Pokimane responded by posting a picture of herself with a cardboard cutout of Obama.

After being called out by Destiny for being brave only because his subscribers are on his side, Leafy issues a new statement:

Don't donate to Twitch streamers, not a single one of them ...put your money into a Roth Ira, buy a large cap index fund, put a little bit of money into bonds and on top of that be sure to buy products and by products I mean- alwayslucky.com!

Leafy has his own website- alwayslucky.com along with mew, where they sell exclusive merchandise. For the remainder of his video, he trolls viewers by turning his Content Fallout into an advertisement of sorts for all the products available on his site. He mentions that since they opened shop, everything has been sold out and this has put him in a great mood.

From luck to gambling to probability, Leafy rambles on about topics unrelated to his initial video, resulting in a massive stint in publicity for his brand by the end of his video.

What next?

With Leafy's second video, one can expect a flare up on Twitter yet again as his feud with Pokimane refuses to die down. Pokimane, on the other hand, appears to be cultivating a philosophy of payback, as seen in one of her latest tweets:

no more mr nice pokimane — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 30, 2020

While also expressing the need to distance oneself from all kinds of toxic negativity:

planning a staycation 🥰



hope you're all taking care of yourselves as well! ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 1, 2020

It remains to be seen what course the Leafy x Pokimane feud takes next as celebrities like Pokimane have to deal with the perils of fame, which continue to reveal the toxic side of streaming culture.

You can watch the Content Fallout video here: