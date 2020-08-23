YouTuber Calvin Lee Vail, known popularly as Leafy or LeafyIsHere, was recently dealt a major blow when YouTube decided to terminate his channel.

This move is part of the aftermath from Leafy's series of videos on popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys, in which he criticised her and her army of simp fans. From criticizing her persona to revealing that she has a boyfriend, Leafy left no stone unturned in his quest to wage war against one of Twitch's biggest stars.

However, he may taken it a step too far. As a result, YouTube terminated his channel on August 21, 2020, on the grounds of bullying and harassment.

Leafy addressed the issue with the following tweet:

Morning @TeamYouTube my channel was suspended yesterday, curious if there is anything I could do to get it reinstated. Or if there is any statement on this you could give on this



Adding handles @youtube @SusanWojcicki @h3h3productions @YouTubeGaming pic.twitter.com/29N2lW0DFA — Leafy (@Leafy) August 22, 2020

With fans eager to know Leafy's side of the story and his reaction to YouTube's decision to terminate, streamer Keemstar set up a highly anticipated interview with the YouTuber.

Leafy's interview with Keemstar

The interview begins with Keemstar asking Leafy thoughts on finding out he was banned, to which Leafy replied:

I went to bed and I was having a good night, 8 hours later, I wake up to a text from you, saying your channel got banned and that was a pretty sick thing to wake up to.

Leafy also addresses the question if he was informed prior to the termination and speaks more about his ban:

YouTube said nothing, I went through all my emails, it's just saying your channel has been suspended. I had one warning, but I had no strikes beside that...this seemed pretty random dude. YouTube is random like this, it just seems really weird and precise.

Keemstar then asks Leafy his opinion on who he thinks is behind this all, to which Leafy says:

I have no idea...it could be the tier 3 Pokimane losers or it could be the h3h3 Productions. Who knows? If they're gonna ban me, just get on with it, like this waiting game is super lame. If they're gonna do it, just get on with it dude.

I don't think my videos are as harsh as they used to be, not even close. I know some of the Pokimane videos, the thumbnails were pretty obnoxious, but a lot of the times, the topics were pretty tame.

I really don't think I crossed a line that much. This is bullshit, at this point, it's not even surprising me bro.

Ethan and Hila Klein of h3h3 productions (Image Credits: controlforever.com)

The final question Keemstar asked is related to where would Leafy be available from now on for his fans to interact with him. To this Leafy replied:

I made an Instagram. Twitter is probably the best one...I also made a StoryFire, and on Twitch, LeafyLive is the user name.

Leafy's final takeaway on the entire situation ends with a final jibe at Pokimane:

The Pokimane video was hardly serious...the Boyfriend bit?.....Well yeah, she has a Boyfriend, so....