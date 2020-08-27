YouTuber calls out Asmongold for being a 'massive' Pokimane simp, ridicules him in latest video

Just a few days ago, the internet seemed to instantaneously divide when Leafy was terminated from YouTube. On one hand, people blamed Pokimane and her ‘Simp’ fans for mass reporting Leafy. People thought that the ban was unjust, especially as it happened without prior warning,

On the other, some people, including quite a few Twitch streamers seemed to rejoice the move, and said that Leafy only got what he deserved. The reason was that even before the Pokimane saga, Leafy has been accused multiple times of ‘bullying’ other content creators. People said that the kind of content that he has been recently posting was more along the lines of ‘harassment’. Of course, Leafy had posted a series of 12 videos mocking Pokimane and her fans, while the last one was posted mere hours before the termination occurred.

Regardless, yesterday ie. 26th August, English YouTuber Kavos posted a video explaining the Pokimane-Leafy saga, and accused Twitch streamers of being too ‘soft’, among other things.

YouTuber calls out Asmongold for being a 'massive' Pokimane simp

Kavos, whose real name is Pierce Alexander Kavanagh, is a video commentator who generally posts about famous people and other internet personalities. He explained his reasons behind making such a video, and said that he wanted to embarrass these Twitch streamers who were celebrating Leafy’s ban. The video began by him accusing Twitch streamers celebrating the ban of being Pokimane ‘Simps’.

He talked about Leafy’s ban, explained the charges levied against him, and said that Leafy still was not sure of the exact videos that got him banned. He referenced the following tweet from YouTube, and further criticized them for not explaining the reasons behind such a move.

Confirming your channel was suspended following repeated violations of our harassment policies. Note: we updated our harassment policy back in Dec 2019, more here: https://t.co/oKcAj9Fd61. We sent an email Friday at the time of the suspension, will DM you with more info. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 25, 2020

He then moved on to Twitch streamer Asmongold, who had posted the following tweet about the matter. As you can see, the streamer accused Leafy of bullying Pokimane, and said that Leafy’s content was nothing but ‘harassment veiled as criticism’.

Hopefully the Leafy ban is only the beginning of YouTube taking action on channels who's content is primarily at the expense of others



Harassment veiled as "criticism" — Zack (@Asmongold) August 22, 2020

Advertisement

Kavos was not happy with this remark. He said that criticism does not equal harassment, and just because Twitch has a very stringent take on criticism traditionally does not mean the same is justified for YouTube.

Further, Kavos exposed the fact that Asmongold himself is a subscriber of Pokimane’s Twitch channel, and referred to an exclusive emoticon that can only be used by people who have subscribed.

Image Credits: Kavos, YouTube

He went on to look at Asmongold’s reaction back when It’sAGundam had come under fire for posting a video criticizing Pokimane. Kavos criticized Asmongold’s definition of free speech, and then mocked him for ‘almost crying’ about the situation. Kavos said while Pokimane and her fans were rightly criticized, people like Asmongold are worse.

He said that according to the Twitch streamer, these platforms can be nothing but a ‘rainbow of positivity’ where any kind of comedy or satire is not allowed. He then compared his reaction to the following tweet, and called him a hypocrite.

I've never been a personal supporter of anyone getting deplatformed unless they're making calls to violence or scamming in some way (CSGO lotto)



That being said Nick's statements last night did technically break the ToS so it's not surprising that Twitch banned him — Zack (@Asmongold) April 5, 2019

You can watch the entire video below: