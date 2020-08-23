A few days ago, we talked about how Twitch streamers have failed to get on with Youtubers in the recent past. Some of the Twitch streamers think that Youtubers do not put in 'as much effort' as they do. This is because a Twitch streamer typically spends at least a third of his day working, while a Youtuber does not do as much.

We also saw controversial American Twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan Piker, talk about how a Youtuber only has to work on one ten-minute video every week, and still goes on to pretend that he is 'working hard'. This argument that Twitch streamers work harder has been often made in the past.

Further, we saw Youtuber 'TheQuartering' respond to this argument, and explaining exactly why these allegations are untrue.

Regardless, we also talked about Youtuber Leafy's recent termination from YouTube and how people have been blaming Pokimane for it. However, while some people are disappointed with the termination, there is another side that is rejoicing the ban. There are quite a few Twitch streamers and their fans who have appreciated the move.

Twitch Streamers are celebrating YouTuber Leafy's deplatforming

Quite a few Twitch streamers appeared pretty happy with the ban. Of course, some people tried to convince them otherwise.

Twitch streamer Zack explained that deplatforming and censorship is required when certain people use the platform to bully and harass other content creators.

Others thought that the move was 'good', and there is no real loss that has happened because of Leafy's termination. Some people were confident that Leafy's content qualified as 'bullying', and therefore should not exist.

There is no loss of Leafy getting banned from YouTube. I feel no pity for "content" creators whose sole existence was bullying other people. — Jared Knabenbauer (@ProJared) August 22, 2020

Man, Leafy is trending and the only thing I have to say about it is that is good. YouTube shouldn't allow content that's primarily focused around bullying people anyway, it's so toxic and does nothing to further the degrading image of YT-ers, hopefully he stays gone this time — Jeff Fabre (@Jeff_like_Feff) August 22, 2020

We also saw Valkyrae, Pokimane's streamer friend, proclaim that she loved YouTube. Of course, Pokimane has distanced herself from the matter, and said that she had nothing to do with the ban.

I love YouTube :D — rae (@Valkyrae) August 22, 2020

Regardless, other streamers and YouTubers seemed happy, as well. We also saw Fortnite leaker Hypex accuse Leafy of being a racist.

Some others exposed Leafy's use of offensive terms in the past, and said that his content was not at all 'okay'.

By the looks of it, the internet seems heavily divided on the issue, and the streamers supporting the ban appear to be in the minority, as of now.

You can see TheQuartering's detailed video on the matter below: