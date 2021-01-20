Valkyrae has a list of changes planned for 2021

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently returned from a week-long break to talk to her fans and address how things will be different in 2021.

Valkyrae discussed everything from her YouTube contract and health concerns to a potential shift in the kind of content she will be making this year in an update that keeps her fans in the loop about what comes next.

Valkyrae's 2021 changes and other updates

#1 - Health

Since the start of her two-year contract with YouTube, Valkyrae has been contractually obligated to stream 100 hours a month, a target she stated she far exceeded in 2020. She will cut that down to maintain a healthier work-life balance.

After turning 29 on January 8th, the streamer wants to take her health a lot more seriously as she approaches her thirties.

"I owe one hundred hours a month. But I went a little crazy and streamed too much last year, which is very bad for my health."

Quoting pre-existing gut issues and a potential auto-immune skin disorder, the Among Us streamer also plans to go on an AIP (Autoimmune Protocol) diet. This change will see her having less time to stream more than her required hours, which may lead to a slight modification in content.

#2 - Content changes and sponsorships

Valkyrae hinted at more potential cooking streams in the future

As part of maintaining an AIP diet, the streamer stated that while she may have less time to stream her traditional content, she could host a lot more cooking streams.

Apart from hinting at other behind-the-scenes work that she's been undertaking, the YouTuber also announced her sponsorship by American salad chain Sweetgreen.

As Valkyrae enters the final year of the YouTube contract, she has hinted at many open paths that she could take to continue her journey as a streamer, which fans would not want to miss.

