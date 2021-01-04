"You don't trust me": Valkyrae teases Corpse Husband for revealing his face to Lil Nas X

In December 2020, Corpse husband put out a tweet asking Lil Nas X if he plays Among Us. The Grammy award-winning singer obliged by joining Corpse Husband, Pokimane, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and others for a game of Among Us.

The stream was quite entertaining with Lil Nas X dropping a bit of a bombshell on the rest of the crewmates concerning Corpse.

Also Read: Corpse Husband asks Lil Nas X if he plays Among Us; internet can't get enough of it

Yo @LilNasX do u play Among Us — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) December 18, 2020

Lil Nas X dropped a loaded statement by thanking Corpse Husband for showing his face to him. Everyone else was clearly shocked. Valkyrae looked surprised but also a little disappointed.

In his defense, Corpse meekly said that he was the only person Corpse could trust. Sykkuno was having none of it.

"I'm as offended as Rae is," said Sykkuno.

Corpse went on to plead his defense by saying that the only way he could get Lil Nas X to play was by revealing his face. Fans were also taken aback like Valkyrae.

Advertisement

Also Read: Pokimane reacts to Mr. Beast rewind 2020, says she is planning a charity incentive post-COVID-19

LIL NAS X SAW CORPSE’S FACE ?? pic.twitter.com/viDg2WLLt1 — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) December 21, 2020

CORPSE SHOWED LIL NAS X HIS FACE ! OH JESUS pic.twitter.com/EtWt0V3FTZ — mio 🍄 (@mio_mi0o) December 21, 2020

"You don't trust me": Valkyrae teases Corpse Husband

Valkyrae followed up by jokingly suggesting that Corpse doesn't trust her. Valkyrae has a habit of pulling people's legs and Corpse wasn't going to get away with it.

"Listen Corpse, I know you don't trust me as much as other people." she said.

Advertisement

"Rachel, Rachel, I trust you." he replied.

Valkyrae isn't going to let this go and will definitely bring this up frequently. The two streamers have a legion of followers and will be hoping that they got to witness more of this tension in their upcoming streams.

Also Read: Disguised Toast receives support as he takes break from streaming to take care of his father