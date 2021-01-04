Disguised Toast receives support as he takes break from streaming to take care of his father

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang recently announced he would be taking a break from streaming to take care of his father in Canada.

The 29-year old took to Twitter to notify fans about his decision, stating that he would only be streaming to fulfill his contractual obligations:

gonna be taking a break from content creation as I return to Canada to take care of my father



will still be streaming to fulfill my contractual obligations but that’s about it



ty for understanding — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 3, 2021

The Taiwanese-origin streamer's family currently resides in Canada. In light of his recent announcement, Twitter was soon abuzz with several reactions as fans extended support to him online.

Twitter reacts to Disguised Toast taking a break

Disguised Toast is one of the most popular streamers today, renowned globally for his ridiculously high-IQ plays in InnerSloth's Among Us.

Currently signed to Facebook Gaming, the popular streamer initially shot to fame with his exploits in the popular digital card game, "Hearthstone."

In 2020, he witnessed a monumental rise in popularity after streaming Among Us alongside popular streamers such as Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and more.

In light of his recent announcement, concerned fans and prominent streamers extended support online, as they wished his father a speedy recovery:

Wishing your father a speedy recovery, safe travels ❤️ — celine 💫 (@starsmitten_) January 3, 2021

Take care.. you know how to reach me if you need anything :( — (^-^)/ (@Valkyrae) January 3, 2021

❤️ prayers for you and your family, brother. You’re doing the 100% right thing and everyone will be here with open arms when you fully return. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) January 3, 2021

Sending you tons of love. <3 — brookeab (@brookeab) January 3, 2021

Hope everything's alright man. Wishing you the best. — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 3, 2021

Hope the best brother — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 3, 2021

take all the time you need, Toast, we’ll still be here!! — Nijel Dubuisson (He/They) (@nkdubuisson) January 3, 2021

hey man you do EVERYTHING you need to go take care of yourself and your loved ones. we all support you and love you, be safe and be healthy. — bunnie🌱🔪GOFUNDME PINNED (@bingusmode) January 3, 2021

Godspeed my dude — Arcadum (@GloriousArcadum) January 3, 2021

we totally understand toast ! hope you have a safe travel and everything goes well !! — lilac 🌱 (@5UPSYKKUNO) January 3, 2021

Take all the time you need, Toast. Hope your father will feel better soon ♡ — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) January 3, 2021

Thinking about you and your Dad. Everyone at @FacebookGaming hoping for the best. Family always takes priority. — Josh (@CatchMeStreamin) January 3, 2021

As fans and streamers unite to collectively extend support to Disguised Toast, his feel-good presence will surely be missed on the internet over the next few weeks.

Known for his wacky persona and tongue-in cheek humor, there is seldom a dull moment when Disguised Toast streams online.

Moreover, his camaraderie with fellow streamers Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno is considered to be one of the most wholesome and entertaining on the internet.

His success in Among Us recently propelled him to earn a spot in the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list.

As the gaming sensation temporarily returns home due to personal reasons, fans will eagerly be awaiting updates from Disguised Toast on the situation, while also continuing to wish for his father's speedy recovery.