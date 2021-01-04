Disguised Toast receives support as he takes break from streaming to take care of his father

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang recently announced he would be taking a break from streaming to take care of his father in Canada.
The 29-year old took to Twitter to notify fans about his decision, stating that he would only be streaming to fulfill his contractual obligations:
The Taiwanese-origin streamer's family currently resides in Canada. In light of his recent announcement, Twitter was soon abuzz with several reactions as fans extended support to him online.
Twitter reacts to Disguised Toast taking a break
Disguised Toast is one of the most popular streamers today, renowned globally for his ridiculously high-IQ plays in InnerSloth's Among Us.
Currently signed to Facebook Gaming, the popular streamer initially shot to fame with his exploits in the popular digital card game, "Hearthstone."
In 2020, he witnessed a monumental rise in popularity after streaming Among Us alongside popular streamers such as Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and more.
In light of his recent announcement, concerned fans and prominent streamers extended support online, as they wished his father a speedy recovery:
As fans and streamers unite to collectively extend support to Disguised Toast, his feel-good presence will surely be missed on the internet over the next few weeks.
Known for his wacky persona and tongue-in cheek humor, there is seldom a dull moment when Disguised Toast streams online.
Moreover, his camaraderie with fellow streamers Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno is considered to be one of the most wholesome and entertaining on the internet.
His success in Among Us recently propelled him to earn a spot in the coveted Forbes 30 under 30 list.
As the gaming sensation temporarily returns home due to personal reasons, fans will eagerly be awaiting updates from Disguised Toast on the situation, while also continuing to wish for his father's speedy recovery.Published 04 Jan 2021, 09:47 IST