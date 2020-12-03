Among Us success propels Pokimane and Disguised Toast to Forbes "30 under 30' 2021 rankings

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang have both been featured in the "30 under 30" list from Forbes and are a part of the 2021 class under the games category.

The Forbes "30 under 30" is an annual list compiled by the site that recognizes prominent industry figures under 30 years old.

There are 600 people in total that get featured on the list. Broken down, that makes 30 prominent figures under 30 within 20 different industries. The games category for 2021 is where Pokimane and Disguised Toast have been featured in.

Pokimane and Disguised Toast in "30 under 30"

Everyone who is selected for a year's class gets a profile and a quick label for what they are known as.

Both Pokimane and Disguised Toast are labeled as streamers but are recognized for doing more than simply streaming.

Meet the #ForbesUnder30 class of 2021: 40% women, 49% people of color and 100% the brightest young leaders in the U.S. and Canada. https://t.co/uGsUda6fIz — Forbes Under 30 (@ForbesUnder30) December 1, 2020

In his profile, Disguised Toasts is recognized for being among the first prominent streamer to take an exclusivity deal at Facebook Gaming. The profile also highlights the role that Among Us has played in the expansion of his success in the final quarter of the year. Though he is a Facebook streamer, Forbes also takes note of the three million subscribers that Disguised Toast has due to the popularity of his videos.

Of course, Pokimane also received a profile. However, on the site, she is one of three figures who is a featured honoree between each set of ten people. In her bio, she is immediately recognized as the top woman streamer on Twitch, with over six million followers for her channel. Unlike Disguised Toast, Pokimane decided to go the popular route and sign an exclusivity deal with Twitch, as is mentioned in her profile.

Congratulations to you and @DisguisedToast for making it into Forbes 30 Under 30! — Mark Uy (@DwindlingSun) December 2, 2020

Pokimane is also recognized for ventures beyond her successful Twitch channel. She co-founded the creator brand OfflineTV, which has had its own drama as of late. Pokimane also recently became the creative director for Cloak, which is a clothes brand. The final piece of her profile recognizes her for starting a scholarship geared towards esports at UC Irvine.

Considering there is a new class of "30 under 30" figures every year, Forbes also still displays the major alumni that were featured in past classes. For example, Ninja was featured in the class of 2019 and Soren Bjerg was featured the year before in 2018.

Pokimane and Disguised Toast certainly deserve the recognition for the class of 2021.