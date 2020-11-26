Pokimane claimed she had no romantic interest in Fedmyster, leaked DMs reveal otherwise

A leaked word file titled "my story," that allegedly belongs to Fedmyster is doing the rounds on social media, and it has resulted in multiple accusations against Pokimane.

Back in June, Fedmyster was accused of harassment and misconduct by several members of the Offline TV content group. The 25-year old was removed from the both the company and the house, and the leaked document has now resulted in accusations being levelled against Pokimane.

The leaked document consists of a 25 page essay, along with screenshots of various messages that were exchanged between Pokimane and Fedmyster. The document effectively accuses Pokimane of being a manipulator and lying about various important aspects of the situation.

Federico Michael Gaytan, better known as Fedmyster, is an American Twitch streamer/YouTuber, most of whose streams were of the “IRL” genre. He had been a part of the Offline TV content group since early 2018.

As already mentioned, the multiple accusations of harassment and misconduct levelled against him had resulted in Fedmyster being removed from the group.

"Please respect our privacy, and avoid further sharing or discussing this leak, as it's a gross invasion of privacy and I regret that it was made public."



Now, the leaked documents paint a very different picture of the situation. According to it, Pokimane and Fedmyster had become very close after a “Taiwan trip.”

However, Pokimane had told Fed to not act too “couply” in front of others, and wanted the two to be friends, as they lived together.

Fedmyster ranted about this with another streaming house called Just Friends, and Pokimane had later claimed that he tried to manipulate them into not liking her.

Moreover, Pokimane also claimed that Fedmyster did not want Twitch streamer Yvonnie, who is the House manager of Offline TV, to continue being part of the group.

However, the word document claims that it was actually Pokimane who wanted to get her fired, as Fedmyster says that he has always wanted Yvonnie to be part of the Offline TV group.

Effectively, the document accuses Pokimane of making Fedmyster a “scapegoat,” as he was already in trouble for the misconduct and harassment accusations that had been levied against him.

This was of course, in addition to the fact that Pokimane had, till date, not revealed the details about the kind of relationship the two shared. The conversations and Fedmyster's account suggests that the two in fact did share an intimate relationship, and Fedmyster wanted to be more "open" about it.

The incident has since been talked about by Pokimane in a stream. However, she has been hailed by fans and content creators alike as a “liar.”

As can be seen in the video, the incident was even talked about by Twitch streamer Destiny, who effectively called Pokimane a liar.

Fedmyster himself has said that the leaking of the document is a privacy invasion as he had given it to somebody he trusted for advice. He had seemingly agreed with Pokimane some time back, about keeping the “truth” of the situation private.