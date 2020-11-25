Fedmyster claims Pokimane manipulated him, reveals details of their relationship in lengthy statement

Former Offline TV member Federico "Fedmyster" Gaitan recently issued a lengthy and revelatory statement online against Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

He has claimed that the Twitch star manipulated and fabricated an entire narrative against him.

In a 25-page statement titled My Truth, Fedmyster threw light on his complicated relationship with Pokimane and how their closeness often became a strain on their friendship.

In another significant revelation, Fedmyster stated that it was Pokimane who wanted fellow Offline TV member Yvonne removed from the house. He also shared incriminating DM's between them, substantiating his claims.

The statement goes into detail, touching upon several aspects of his rocky relationship with Pokimane and its consequent effect on his life as an Offline TV content creator.

Considering that it is 25 pages long, he summed up the crux of his statement in the TL;DR where he revealed that Pokimane used him as a "scapegoat":

this is the TL;DR he wrote pic.twitter.com/vSTe16xUdm — Josh (@Bowblax) November 25, 2020

These disclosures against Pokimane were picked up by Twitch streamer Destiny, who recently discussed them in detail on his stream.

In light of these recent allegations, the internet now seems to be divided, as her fans struggle to come to terms with the thought of Pokimane being a "manipulator."

Fedmyster issues official statement regarding Pokimane and Offline TV

The entire controversy can be traced back to when Fedmyster was one of the prominent members of the famous content creation house Offline TV. That was until 2020, when he was removed after fellow members Yvonne and Lilypichu leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

This was also elaborated upon by Pokimane, who eventually expressed that her complicated relationship with Fedmyster was one of the main reasons for leaving the Offline TV house.

Fedmyster's recent statement also addressed his relationship with the 24-year-old, where he claims that the two were more than friends, as they often indulged in flirtatious exchanges.

Image via Fedmyster

He substantiated these claims by providing ample screengrabs of their DM's in his statement.

Earlier this year, Pokimane had also shared her side of the story related to Yvonne and Lily's initial statements about Fedmyster in a detailed YouTube video:

At one particular juncture in the video, she says that it was Fedmyster who used to complain to her about how Yvonne was "lazy" and not working enough.

However, in his recent statement, in the section titled 'Me working with Yvonne,' Fedmyster revealed that it was Pokimane who wanted Yvonne fired.

He explains this in detail in the images below:

Image via Fedmyster

Image via Fedmyster

Image via Fedmyster

Image via Fedmyster

Considering the depth and level of detail involved in his statement, it certainly seems to cater to the adage that there are always two sides to a story.

This does not take away any focus from Fedmyster's admonishable behavior in the past, which he claims remains a constant work in progress. Instead, it places Pokimane in a volatile and accountable situation, as her fans have already begun to demand a response from her.

@pokimanelol Honestly, your situation with Fed is word for word what my ex did. You were the one who manipulated and you made him look back for it.

This is nothing short of mental abuse, i hope you are ashamed and bettered yourself since. — Aenesidemus (@AEnesidemuss) November 25, 2020

so ur telling me pokimane invited fed to sleep in her bed (among other things) and told him her door was “always open” just to turn face and out him for being a predator a few months later? right, another W for women in gaming 😎 pic.twitter.com/UfUpUAXSaf — ؜ (@2wsha) November 25, 2020

Man... Poki absolutely FUCKED fed... What an asshole... She treated fed like a fucking yoyo, tossing him away when she wanted to date someone else and when it didnt work out, went back to fed. This is next level emotional abuse and she'll get away with it because she's Poki -_- https://t.co/dMm6hnluSY — Budget Rakan (@BudgetRakan) November 25, 2020

In fact, Pokimane addressed Fedmyster's statement via a recent tweet, where she stated that she would speak about the situation on stream:

i’ll talk to u guys on stream tmrw 👍🏼 — imane (@imane) November 25, 2020

Fedmyster's recent statement has now opened up a whole Pandora's box online. All eyes are now on Pokimane when she finally addresses these incriminating allegations in her stream tomorrow.