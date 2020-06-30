Chris Chan-former Offline TV manager responds to LilyPichu's allegations

Chris Chan, in a statement over Twitter, responded to allegations of sexual harassment made by former colleague and streamer LilyPichu.

He explained that previously agreed details were "mistakenly left out" by the streamer in her since-deleted tweet.

(picture credits: offline tv highlight moment, youtube)

Offline TV was founded in the year 2017, as a social media entertainment group, based out of California. The original lineup included William 'Scarra' Li, Chris Chan, Based Yoona, and Pokimane.

The founding members were Scarra and his manager Chris Chan in 2017, and the latter has since left the group. The Twitch community and the Internet as a whole was taken aback when LilyPichu made allegations of sexual harassment against the former Offline TV member Chris Chan.

The tweet has since been removed, and Chris Chan has responded to the allegations in a statement over Twitter.

Also Read: Hyper Scape, all-new battle royale from Ubisoft: All you need to know.

Chris Chan responds to LilyPichu's allegations of sexual harassment

It still doesn’t excuse my actions, but I’ll post my statement tomorrow to clarify things.



Thanks. — Chris Chan (@ChrisChanTO) June 28, 2020

Chris Chan, over Twitter, explained that previously agreed upon details were "mistakenly left out" by LilyPichu in her since-removed tweet and that it "painted the situation differently". However, he does go on to state that this does not excuse his actions.

The alleged harassment happened over a business trip to Taiwan, where Lily and Chan had to share a room when the former had misplaced the key to her room.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brime Streaming Platform: All you need to know.

Prominent streamer and former colleague of Chan: Scarra had this to say about him and Lily collaborating on a statement regarding the alleged harassment:

"I felt really weird that he put Lily in a situation where she had to essentially assist or him be a liar," he explained.

LilyPichu replied to the statement over Twitter, dispelling accusations over Chan and his gaslighting her over Twitter. She went on to explain that she was "genuinely remorseful" for having made this issue public, to which Chan responded that she had full right to do so.

I don't want you to ever feel remorseful or feel you have to apologize for making it public, you have every right to tell your story.



I just wish people would understand we can talk through our issues as adults. — Chris Chan (@ChrisChanTO) June 29, 2020

Also Read: Dr DisRespect before life on Twitch: What he did before becoming a full-time streamer?