Hyper Scape battle royale from Ubisoft: All we know so far

Information on Ubisoft's upcoming battle royale called Hyper Scape has surfaced online and has the gaming community excited.

The game is expected to go into Beta the following week, and is expected to launch by July 12.

Reports of a new battle royale from Ubisoft have leaked online, and the gaming community is hyped about it. This new battle royale set in a futuristic setting is called Hyper Scape. The game will probably go into beta the following week and have a full release by the 12th of July.

A formal announcement could be made soon, given that the leaks have gained a lot of traction in the gaming community. Prominent Esports journalist Rod Breslau, who had been in the news already regarding Dr DisRespect's dismissal from Twitch, tweeted out information regarding Hyper Scape.

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

According to the thread posted by Breslau, Hyper Scape will be AAA battle royale with focus on fast-paced gameplay. It will have an integration with Twitch the likes of which has never been seen before.

'Prisma Dimensions' was the code-name under which Hyper Scape was in development. 'Prisma Dimension' also acts as the fictional company that runs the Hyper Scape, Ubisoft have built a website where you can read more about the company and the game: link to the website

Hyper Scape: What is it, and when will it release?

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

The battle royale genre is quite possibly one of the most competitive genres in gaming currently. A number of AAA developers and publishers have been trying to capture the market such as EA with Apex Legends, Activision with Call of Duty: Warzone and many such games.

Hyper Scape looks to innovate the genre by having a strong integration with Twitch, and include mechanics that will directly impact the game through streams.

here's an example of how Twitch chat can affect the game with +speed and +health items (and lol they used Ninja's old twitch chat as the example)



not only will viewers be able to gain progress by watching games, streamers will earn revenue from bits purchases pic.twitter.com/v0OHb6GdYq — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

The game will apparently be free to play for both PC and consoles, with crossplay functionality. The thread also notes that the game is set to enter a closed beta period next week, with a full launch planned on July 12." - Rod "Slasher" Breslau

With the Ubisoft digital summer showcase planned for July 12, fans can expect the game to be released then. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Hyper Scape will be set in a futuristic city. However, not much gameplay detail is currently available apart from the Twitch integration.

A lot more information regarding the game's concept art came in the way of tweets by Twitch streamer FFearFFull and was later retweeted by Ubisoft's official middle-east account.

تعاونت مع @UbisoftME على لعبه حصريه و جديده اسمها Hyper Scape.. راح تشوفون عنها اكثر بتاريخ July 2 .

شي حماسي!! 🔥🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/9Jfs355XiY — FFearFFul (@FFearFFul) June 29, 2020

The art for Hyper Scape indicates a futuristic neon-drenched city that will be the location for the battle royale to take place. More information is likely to come along later today as Ubisoft will make a formal announcement regarding the game.

