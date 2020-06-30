Dr Disrespect's life outside Twitch: What did he do before streaming?

Dr DisRespect was an NCAA Division II basketball player before he stepped into the world of gaming.

After working at Sledgehammer Games as a Level Designer, the Doctor started streaming full-time on Twitch.

The streaming community has a lot of colourful personalities. However, none can match Dr DisRespect when it comes to sticking to the character and building a fanbase on sheer charisma alone.

That's not to say that the Doctor isn't a great player, which he is. He has proved countless times that he is a competitive gamer who will come through in the clutch multiple times.

Dr DisRespect has a pro-wrestling inspired character who is 'The most ruthless competitor in video game history'. There are only a few other streamers who can match his high production value.

For example, his 'confrontation with The Undertaker' video is one of the most hilarious content by a streamer.

What did Dr DisRespect do before becoming a full-time streamer?

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, born on March 10 1982, Dr DisRespect does not consider himself a 'professional gamer' but rather a 'WWE character in the competitive gaming world'.

Before he ever stepped into the world of gaming, Beahm was a NCAA Division II basketball player at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in 2005, where he graduated from.

Dr DisRespect would sporadically post videos of him playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on his Youtube channel in 2011, and was also featured in multiple videos on the Machinma Youtube channel.

He would then not post any content on the platform for several years, and joined Sledgehammer Games (known for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare) as a community manager.

Beahm was then promoted to the designation of Level Designer, and worked on several Multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Dr DisRespect would then be born as he crafted an online persona after quitting his job in the gaming industry to become a full-time streamer on Twitch.

His pro-wrestling inspired character, the mullet wig and handlebar moustache made him an instant hit with the community. He coined several iconic catchphrases like "I'm on top of the mountain, and I'm only halfway up!", and "Violence. Speed. Momentum".

He even has a name for his iconic moustache, 'Slick Daddy', and also sometimes referred to as 'The Poisonous Ethiopian Caterpillar'.

His recent ban on Twitch has created waves in the gaming community, as Dr DisRespect was simply one of the biggest streamers on the platform.

