Top 5 streamers who exposed themselves on live stream

Of late, we have talked about quite a few streamers caught doing or saying embarrassing things live on stream. While some were caught using problematic terms and slangs, others were banned on live stream for various indiscretions.

All these incidents prove that despite all the fame and fortune that streamers have garnered over the years, they have been caught doing regrettable things. In this article, we look at five streamers who ended up exposing — and maybe embarrassing — themselves in front of thousands of viewers!

Top five streamers who exposed themselves on live stream

Nmplol

Nmplol is a notable YouTuber and Twitch streamer who streams a range of games, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft. The streamer has around 450k followers on Twitch, and a further 58k subscribers on YouTube.

Credit: toptwitchstreamers.com

The incident that takes earns him a place on this list is funny, and sheds light on how fans can use the ‘text to speech’ donation that most streamers have turned on nowadays. Here, a fan noticed that Nmplol and his girlfriend had their Amazon Alexa switched on, and proceeded to ask her their current location.

Ninja

With Ninja’s personality, and the situations he has been in over the years, he has exposed himself quite a few times. However, this incident is from back in 2019, when he had announced his switch to Microsoft’s Mixer platform and was getting quite a bit of heat on his chat streams.

Credit: redbull.com

After patiently ignoring trollers for quite some time, he finally lost his cool and starting boasting about his net worth, which didn't portray him in a good light, honestly.

Fedmyster

Last month, news broke about Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan's removal from the OfflineTV Entertainment Group, after House Manager Yvonnie accused him of sexual assault. Currently, the streamer has 577k followers on Twitch, and 450k subscribers on YouTube.

Credit: gamerant.com

This happened, although he hadn’t streamed on Twitch since the end of June. However, this incident happened back when things were going well, and Federico ended up conceding that he owed more than $50,000 in rent to one of the other members of the group!

Pokimane

Pokimane has been involved in a plethora of controversies over the past few years. In this incident, she exposed her non-makeup look, which should not be that big a deal, except that on the internet, it turned out to be.

Credit: youtube.com

Lots of her fans were surprised by how ‘different’ she looked, and most were not impressed. Some fans began asking for refunds, as they could not believe that she looked different without makeup.

Coppahed

This incident did not happen with a current notable streamer, but a former, not so famous one. Coppahed was an old streamer who no longer has his Twitch or Twitter account live. However, in one of his VR streams, he accidentally exposed his ‘height’ from the information tab to all his viewers.

Credit: youtube.com

He further went on to claim that he was 5 feet 6 inches tall, even though his VR information tab said that he was no taller than 5 3”. Regardless, his friend told him that he could always ‘recalibrate’.

You can watch the incident, along with all the above ones, in the video below: