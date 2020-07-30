A few days ago, we talked about the ever-growing popularity of video games and streaming platforms.

Twitch alone has registered a total of 2.3 billion viewing hours in the final quarter of 2019. The platform has a number of streamers who have been able to acquire millions of followers over recent years. This, however, comes with humungous fame and fortune.

Regardless, streamers, like all other professionals, are prone to making mistakes. In the past, we have talked about streamers who did not realize they were live, and some who were caught using questionable slangs during their stream. Further, there have been some who got banned live.

Credit: matchmade.com

While those moments are still uncommon, most streamers have at some point of time slipped up, and swore in front of their viewers. In this article, we look at five streamers who have sworn on live stream.

Ninja

Credit: Wired

Given Ninja's past reputation this comes as no surprise, Ninja is the first original Fortnite icon, and probably the most famous streamer associated with the game.

In the past, he has been often lost his calm on live stream, and there are quite a few instances when he has sworn in front of his viewers. Back in his early days, Ninja has even heeded a fan who had donated and wanted him to swear in return.

You can have a look at some of the incidents here, or look at the video below.

Lachlan

Lachlan is an Australian YouTuber and Twitch streamer who is also the founder of Queensland based Esports organization 'PWR'.

He has two YouTube accounts, namely Lachlan and LachlanPlayz - Gaming & Lets Plays!, with 13.6 million and 1.17 million subscribers, respectively.

Credit: EsportsBet

While he seldom swears on the videos in his main YouTube account, he has in the past been caught swearing on the alternate LachlanPlays account. You can watch the incident in the video posted at the end of the article.

Pokimane

Credit: Twitch / Pokimane

This is another name which comes as no surprise. Like Ninja, Pokimane too does not shy away from raging in front of her viewers, and has in the past swore multiple times.

Of late, the streamer has been receiving a lot of hate and criticism from Content creators and fans. Regardless, her ever growing fan-base and net Worth might somewhat ease the pain.

You can watch some of the incidents in the video below:

Ali-A

Alastair Aiken aka Ali-A is a British YouTuber who initially rose to fame because of his Call of Duty streams. He has been a streamer since 2006, and has two YouTube channels. The Ali-A channel has around 17.2 million subscribers, with a further 6.18 million on his alternate ‘MoreAliA’ account.

Credit: prnewswire.com

Of course, when you are in the business for so long, you are bound to be caught making a mistake or two. The same is true for Ali-A, who has been caught swearing multiple times on live stream. You can look at one of the incidents in the video below, and more in the one posted at the end of the article:

FaZe H1ghSky1

Well, the reason FaZe H1ghSky1, whose real first name is Patrick, is in this list is because he is only 13 years old. He is the youngest member of the FaZe Fortnite team, and currently has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Credit: youtube.com

The reason he made this list is because of the following incident, where he raged and swore after getting killed in a Fortnite game.

Further, you can watch most of the incidents mentioned above in the video posted below: