A few days ago, we looked at some funny incidents that have resulted from Fortnite YouTubers forgetting that they were live streaming. In this article, we have covered further incidents of the same nature.

Ali-A

Ali-A is hardly a Fortnite star. This is despite the fact that he streams Fortnite primarily. Alaister Aiken started streaming long before Fortnite came along. Towards the beginning, he was part of the UK Call of Duty community, and even played and streamed Pokemon Go.

Credit: youtube.com

In the beginning, Ali-A called his YouTube channel ‘Matriox’. Considering he began in 2009, he is one of the first Gamer/streamers to hit mainstream fame. The incident that we wish to talk has more with a streaming software error than anything else.

You can look at the incident from around the 2:00 mark. It was posted by GameKing on YouTube:

As you can see in the video below, he tried to stream a particular file by dragging it to the software, but that ends up in a glitch which ruins the stream for several seconds. Various clips from his not yet-published videos, and personal photographs begin to pop up on the screen for thousands of viewers to look at.

Credit: youtube.com

Ninja

Credit: youtube.com

In this video, he looks tired and hung-over, and well, he probably is. Ninja appears to have no idea that he is actually streaming, and looks in dire need of some hydration. In the end, he realizes his follow, and exclaims this- “I literally didn’t mean to click start streaming.” He looks around dazed and then screams in surprise. Hilarious, if you ask us.

The video below was posted on YouTube by Fortnite REAL Videos:

Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf is an American Youtuber and Instagram star who has in the past streamed Fortnite gameplay as well. Fans might remember her and Tfue’s relationship that came to an end around July 2019. What fans might also remember her for is the little Twitch incident that saw her permanently banned from the platform.

Credit: youtube.com

In the video below, you can see that she seems to have forgotten that the camera needs to be switched off, and promptly takes off her sweatshirt after thanking her fans. What happens after that is best watched, than written about. She was banned promptly, but not before the following incident happened:

The video was posted by Deadly Streams on YouTube:

Dakotaz

Dakotaz is also another popular YouTuber who owes much of his success to Fortnite. Currently, he has around 2.98 million subscribers on YouTube, and a further 4.4 million followers on Twitch. He is one of the few streamers who still streams Fortnite the most, and is probably one of the most skilled players around as well.

Credit: essentiallysports.com

The incident we want to talk about however, it has little to do with skill, and is downright hilarious. One day while he was streaming, Dakotaz found himself in a thoroughly intoxicated state and struggle to even keep his head up on the table. He finally sprawls out, and well, passes out!

You can watch the entire incident below. The video was posted on YouTube by deoxiDE: