Fortnite: Five YouTubers who forgot to turn off their live stream

The top Fortnite streamers and Youtubers when they forgot that the camera was still rolling.

From Tfue's shirtless debut to Ninja raging online, here are the best 'accidentally' live moments on the internet.

Fortnite streamers who forgot to turn their live streams off (Image Credits: Shrubel on YT)

YouTube has emerged as a popular destination for Fortnite streamers. Just a few days ago, arguably the planet’s most popular Fortnite streamer announced his move to the platform. There are several other notable players such as SypherPK, Tfue, Myth and LazarBeam who have popular YouTube accounts and regularly post Fortnite related videos.

However, like every other profession, YouTube streamers are also prone to making mistakes, albeit with some hilarious results. There have been innumerable occasions when Fortnite streamers forgot to switch off the stream, and didn’t realize until it was too late. In this article, we look at five of the funniest incidents that have happened over the past:

1) Pokimane

Imane Anys aka. Pokimane has emerged as one of the most popular female Fortnite streamers of the world. Her YouTube account currently has around 5.44 million followers, and she regularly posts Fortnite and League of Legends game play videos.

In late 2019, she forgot to turn off her live stream, and had a room full of friends in who had no idea that they were being watched by thousands of viewers across the world.

Soon however, she bent down to pick her cat up and realized what had happened. The group was confused at first, and then laughed the matter off. Apart from this elaborate incident, there have been other times when she has forgotten that she was live, even though she never had anybody else on camera, those times.

2) Tfue

Tfue is considered one of the best Fortnite player on the planet by quite a few people. He isn’t quite engaging as others in the streaming of, and doesn’t speak a lot, but his gaming skills are unparalleled.

However, last year, Tfue had a rather hilarious incident when he forgot to turn off the camera before going offline. First, he mumbled things about being ‘very’ hungry, and then went off camera without switching it off.

Five minutes later, he can be heard (5:41 minute mark) telling somebody that he forgot his stream on, and then is seen shirtless on the screen.

Although he does try to cover up his torso; there have been other incidents as well when he forgot that he was streaming and was found to be a bit too comfortable on screen.

3) FaZe H1ghSky1

FaZe H1ghSky1 is the youngest Fortnite streamer on this list, and the only reason we have mentioned this incident that is hilariously funny. It appears as though the streamer had forgotten that the camera and mic was on, and can be seen arguing with his little sister.

It is a hilarious argument which ends with his sister crying off camera, but not before she proclaimed that the argument “was the saddest thing ever”. Further, there was that one incident when he dozed off on screen after streaming for hours together.

You can watch the video posted by Fresh Panda on YouTube below to look at some of the incidents mentioned in the article:

4) Ninja

Ninja is known worldwide for his witty personality, apart from his Fortnite skills. However, there have been moments when he has raged as hard as gamers can. While there have been multiple times (including the infamous ‘fart’ incident) when he has forgotten to turn off the stream, we want to talk about the time he got as distressed as we have ever seen him!

Here, he complains about the build feature not working due to a glitch, and then completely loses it in front of thousands of fans.

We over the past year, have seen him talking about various game play features that he thought needed improvements, but this was as bad as it ever went:

The video was posted on YouTube by Tomo:

5) Myth

Myth is a 21 year old Fortnite streamer with 4.53 million subscribers on YouTube. In this incident, he can be seen playing COD: Warzone with his friends without realizing that the stream is online and is being viewed by thousands of his subscribers.

He can be heard talking about his teammates, and then complaining about a FlashBang that his opponent threw. Towards the end, he exclaims in surprise when he realizes the stream is online, and promptly switches it off!

You can watch the following video posted by GameGoat, which habitually posts Fortnite content on Youtube, to see some of the incidents mentioned above: