Pokimane is a female Twitch Streamer, YouTuber, and internet personality. Her real name is Imane Anys, and while she was born in Morocoo, the 24-year-old has spent most of her life in Canada. In the recent past, she has been involved in quite a few controversies.

Further, Pokimane fans are often called “Simps”, a term used for men who are over appreciative of women. This is something she has talked about multiple times in the past. Further, she has herself accused her fans of being over appreciative, and using disrespectful terms at times.

Credit: Pokimane on YouTube

Recently, Pokimane posted on Twitter explaining how men have it ‘easy’ in the online streaming industry. She exclaims that while male streamers are given leeway and allowed to make mistakes, female streamers are judged fiercely, and do not have the same liberty.

Moreover, in the past, notable Content creators and YouTubers have mocked her, and her fans. Just last month, YouTuber Keemstar accused her of pretending to not have a boyfriend so that ‘lonely guys’ would continue donating money to her stream. You can see his tweet below.

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

Pokimane’s response to suggestion that people don’t watch her for her ‘personality’

Recently, Pokimane posted the following on her Twitter account.

"people don't watch you for your personality or your gameplay"



>just averaged 11k+ viewers with no cam, late at night, and with a 10s delay.



🙂 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2020

The aforementioned tweet was directed as a response towards people who suggest that she isn’t popular due to her content, but only because of how she looks. Regardless, users on Twitter were quick to say otherwise, with the exception of her loyal fanbase who showered the streamer with support and appreciation.

Advertisement

However, a few days ago, popular YouTuber and streamer PayMoneyWubby reacted to the above tweet by muttering the insult “OK Reta*d”.

Pokimane and xQc respond to PayMoneyWubby

First, it was Canadian Twitch streamer and former competitive Overwatch player 'xQc' who responded to PayMoneyWubby’s comment. He said that Pokimane’s tweet was only a portrayal of how proud she was about what she did, and there was absolutely nothing wrong with it. You can watch the entire incident below.

Next, we saw Pokimane respond to the insult herself. She spoke at length about how it must be difficult for people to understand how it feels to be in a position where you are constantly asked questions about your credibility, ability, and whether you deserve the things you have been able to achieve.

Credit: dexerto.com

Further, she stated that he is not blind to the ways in which 'being a girl' has benefitted her in some ways, but that doesn’t mean her entire success solely based upon her gender. She refrained from insulting the YouTuber in response, and went on to talk about Chicken sausages, as you can see in her full reaction video below.