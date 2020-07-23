Pokimane has often been accused of having a fan-base full of “Simps”. Back in May, she was accused by YouTuber and Streamer Keemstar of lying about not having a boyfriend. The YouTuber suggested that Pokimane acts like ‘she doesn’t have a boyfriend’ so that ‘sad lonely guys’ keep donating money to her Twitch Stream.

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

Pokimane has responded quite fiercely to her fans’ impolite expression of appreciation. Back in 2019, she urged people to stop using terms such as ‘thicc’ to describe her. She was particularly angry with one fan who used the term in the caption of a photo he had taken with her.

Pokimane reacts to the video on Simps

In the past she has spoken about the 'Simp' issue, and claimed that she avoids exposure to such comments in order to protect her mental health. On 22nd July, she posted a reaction video to a sarcastic video posted by YouTuber Rob, who regularly posts various comic sketches. You can watch the original video below:

The video followed the life of a fictitious character named ‘Rob’, who was addicted to ‘Simping’. We see Rob doing a bunch of stuff for women, including letting one walk all over her, quite literally.

Credit: youtube.com

Rob explains that ‘Simptivities’ take up around 80% of his total time, and talks about how it all started. Pokimane seems impressed, and comments that she would love to see some character development of the ‘Simp’.

Credit: youtube.com

Advertisement

Rob further explains that the Simps he looks up to include Romeo, from ‘Romeo and Juliet’, and Adam, from ‘Adam and Eve’. Pokimane talks about how going through a ‘Simping’ phase is alright, but you are going too far if you start missing Call of Duty matches for the same!

Credit: youtube.com

Rob goes on to talk about a bunch of TikTok stars that he follows.

She goes on to say that there have been quite a few videos mocking the ‘Simp culture’, but what is required now is for someone to make a YouTube video to teach people how not to be one.

Pokimane proclaims that someone must “teach people how to have some game”, in order to “save their lives”. Towards the end, we see Pokimane imitating how she thinks Rob must have reacted when he met the cute therapist who was supposed to make him stop ‘simping’. The imitation is not at all spot on, but is quite hilarious.

You can watch the entire reaction below. It was posted on PokimaneToo, Pokimane's alternate YouTube account.