When Pokimane finally responded to 'Thicc' comments from fans

Pokimane, whose real name is Imane Anys, is one of the most recognizable streamers in the worldwide gaming ecosystem. After initially attending the McMaster University in Canada to study Chemical Engineering, the Morocco born streamer, dropped out to become a fulltime gaming streamer.

Credit: offlinetvandfriends.fandom.com

While she stopped playing Fortnite recently, it has had little to no impact on Pokimane's streaming viewership. Pokimane has managed to stay in the limelight over the past few months, and not always for the right reasons. While recently she signed with “Cloak” as a Partner and Creative Director, Pokimane has had her fair share of controversies over recent times.

The ‘thicc’ incident (s) which angered Pokimane

While there was one incident which nudged her into a full-fledged rant about the term ‘thicc’, Pokimane has been vocal about the objectification that comes with there term, 'thicc' from her fans.

Credit: dailymotion.com

In February 2019, she posted the following video on her YouTube account. As you can see, she laughingly talks about the term and says that some articles have even put her full name as “Pokimane thicc”. Further, she looks at a bunch of videos, who she says have used fake photographs of her in order to garner some likes.

You can watch the entire video here:

The second time she talked about the use of this term, Pokimane was angry. This was in response to a fan asking her for a photograph and then using the term ‘thicc’ in the Instagram caption. Here, she talks about how the term is not at all respectful and people should be nicer about it. She admits that she was looking beautiful in the photograph, but still condemned being called that.

You can watch her reaction to the incident in the video below from the 0:50 mark. The video was posted by Pokimane Too on YouTube:

The third incident, well, it was here that she went on a full-fledged rant. Pokimane said that these people think they can get away with using such terms because they hide behind a veil of anonymity.

Further, she read some more disrespectful comments that were mostly focused on her body, and stated that she is being sexually objectified without any apparent fault of her own.

She said she cannot comprehend how people can be so judgmental about the way she sits or gets up on her stream. Pokimane further explained by elucidatin about how she cannot be expected to change the way she dresses or behaves just because people are obsessed with her looks.

You can see her entire reaction in the video below. It was posted by Whude on YouTube: