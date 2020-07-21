Pokimane explains why 'men have it easy' in the online streaming industry

A few days ago, we talked about Pokimane and how some people think she has been lying about having a boyfriend. The incident dates back to May 2020, when a YouTuber and streamer called out Pokimane via a Twitter post:
Like Pokimane, female streamers like STPeach, Amouranth and Neekolul have in the past lost followers and donations after revealing their boyfriends or love-interests. Their fan base is also said to be full of “simps”, which is a slang term for men who are overtly submissive or appreciative of women.
The ‘thicc’ incident
Pokimane has been no stranger to awkward situations. In the past, her fans have often been caught using the term “thicc” to describe her, and she has been vocal against it. Back then, she talked about how she cannot be expected to change the way she dresses or behaves on-stream just because some people on the internet continue to objectify her.
Regardless, her appeals have mostly fallen on deaf ears, and her fan base is still considered to be full of “simps”, for lack of a better word.
The Twitter post
In the post that you can see below, Pokimane (on her private Twitter account) explains how male and female streamers are treated differently. People are overly critical about female streamers, and jump at the opportunity to insult them. This gives the women no room for mistakes, and if they do falter, they are shunned by everybody.
On the other hand, male streamers are treated like “kings”, and fans are very understanding when they make mistakes. According to the former Fortnite star, male streamers have better fans who are understanding and stick with them through bad times.
She further explains through a comment that she can understand why such biases or difference in treatment exists. “Guys” have an easier time connecting with other “guys”, and therefore such things are bound to happen in a male-dominated community.
However, Pokimane believes (and we agree) that in this day and age, people should be more empathetic towards others. Further, she explains that she is merely basing her observations on her experiences, and is not “shunning all men”.
Of course, she has been involved in quite a few controversies in the past, and most notably, encouraged her fans to give negative feedback to a fellow streamer called ItsAGundam.Published 21 Jul 2020, 19:19 IST