Pokimane explains why 'men have it easy' in the online streaming industry

A few days ago, we talked about Pokimane and how some people think she has been lying about having a boyfriend. The incident dates back to May 2020, when a YouTuber and streamer called out Pokimane via a Twitter post:

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

Like Pokimane, female streamers like STPeach, Amouranth and Neekolul have in the past lost followers and donations after revealing their boyfriends or love-interests. Their fan base is also said to be full of “simps”, which is a slang term for men who are overtly submissive or appreciative of women.

Credit: talkesport.com

The ‘thicc’ incident

Pokimane has been no stranger to awkward situations. In the past, her fans have often been caught using the term “thicc” to describe her, and she has been vocal against it. Back then, she talked about how she cannot be expected to change the way she dresses or behaves on-stream just because some people on the internet continue to objectify her.

Credit: digitaltrends.com

Regardless, her appeals have mostly fallen on deaf ears, and her fan base is still considered to be full of “simps”, for lack of a better word.

The Twitter post

In the post that you can see below, Pokimane (on her private Twitter account) explains how male and female streamers are treated differently. People are overly critical about female streamers, and jump at the opportunity to insult them. This gives the women no room for mistakes, and if they do falter, they are shunned by everybody.

in this industry,



a girl fucks up:

what a fake bitch, such a worthless piece of shit, also go die in a hole.



a guy fucks up:

omg king don’t worry, everyone makes mistakes, we know you have a good heart and will be here for you forever 👑😔👏 — imane (@imane) July 20, 2020

On the other hand, male streamers are treated like “kings”, and fans are very understanding when they make mistakes. According to the former Fortnite star, male streamers have better fans who are understanding and stick with them through bad times.

Credit: twitter.com

She further explains through a comment that she can understand why such biases or difference in treatment exists. “Guys” have an easier time connecting with other “guys”, and therefore such things are bound to happen in a male-dominated community.

it’s obviously a generalization of what usually happens in majority male industries. not tryna be like “eff all men”, i’m just stating what i’ve generally observed being in this scene for 7 years. — imane (@imane) July 20, 2020

However, Pokimane believes (and we agree) that in this day and age, people should be more empathetic towards others. Further, she explains that she is merely basing her observations on her experiences, and is not “shunning all men”.

Credit: superstarsbio.com

Of course, she has been involved in quite a few controversies in the past, and most notably, encouraged her fans to give negative feedback to a fellow streamer called ItsAGundam.