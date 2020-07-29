Pokimane responds to claims that "people don't watch her for her personality"

Pokimane is a famous YouTuber and Twitch streamer, who has off late been involved in quite a few controversies. She has around 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and a further 5.3 million followers on Twitch.

However, her fans have often been accused of being overtly affectionate towards her. In the past, she has talked about the same, and has even spoken at length about the term “Simp” being used in relation to her fans.

Why do people watch Pokimane?

In May 2020, prominent YouTuber Keemstar accused Pokimane of “acting like she doesn’t have a boyfriend so that lonely guys can donate money to her stream.” Of course, this was in response to Pokimane’s altercation with ItsAGundam, a YouTuber who has posted a video mocking her fans.

Credit: dexerto.com

Further, we recently talked about YouTuber Diesel Patches' video on Pokimane, in which he explained all the reasons why he wasn’t too fond of the famous YouTuber.

In the video, the YouTuber said that there are many better content creators out there than Pokimane, and that she is neither funny, nor a skilled gamer. He further suggested that the streamer is only famous because she has a ‘cute face’. You can watch the original video below:

Recently, Pokimane attempted to disprove this assumption, and posted the following tweet.

"people don't watch you for your personality or your gameplay"



>just averaged 11k+ viewers with no cam, late at night, and with a 10s delay.



🙂 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2020

Advertisement

As you can see, she attempts to respond to people who claim that people do not watch her for her personality, and only because of her cute face. Further, she explained to a fan that while she doesn’t care about what people say, it is still a comment that is frequently made, and she wanted to address it with facts.

Credit: twitter.com

She went on to mock the people who criticize her, and suggested that they are all blind to facts.

“it’s just simps bro!! they watch her waiting for her to get up!!” pic.twitter.com/KRdElrkejy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2020

However, some people responded to the above by saying that while maybe not all her fans are "simps", they do exist.

Credit: twitter.com

Credit: twitter.com

One guy made a rather ominous prediction:

Credit: twitter.com

Finally, another fan urged Pokimane to respond to Diesel Patches', whose video we talked about here.

Credit: twitter.com

It must be remembered that Pokimane herself in the past has talked about this issue, and has even been angry at fans who used derogatory terms like ‘thicc’ in relation to her.

Regardless, this issue is unlikely to die down anytime soon, a new story popping up every other day.